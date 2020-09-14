Luca Guadagnino’s HBO Series We Are Who We Are Off to a Glorious Start

The first face we see is that of high school freshman Fraser (Jack Dylan Grazer, the motormouthed scene-stealer from “Shazam!”), as he demonstrates his penchant for blotting out the murky voices of adults with his earbuds. In broad strokes, he resembles Timothée Chalamet’s protagonist from “Call Me By Your Name” in his wiry physique and verbal eloquence punctuated by words like “copacetic.” His preoccupation with “Threshold,” the opening poem in Ocean Vuong’s acclaimed compilation, Night Sky With Exit Wounds, is striking, since it seems to replicate the experience he had of stumbling into a shower room.

Newly arrived on an American army base in Italy, where his mother Sarah (Chloë Sevigny) has been tasked with replacing its colonel, Fraser wastes no time in exploring the grounds until he comes upon a group of men showering together. He locks eyes with Jonathan (Tom Mercier, the delightfully uninhibited star of Nadav Lapid’s galvanizing “Synonyms”), a soldier and fellow Vuong enthusiast, who is amused by the boy’s lingering gaze and makes no attempt at covering the object of interest. None of the other kids Fraser’s age on the base trigger his curiosity with the same level of intensity—with the one major exception of Caitlin (wonderful newcomer Jordan Kristine Seamón), a student who he finds reading aloud a love poem in class.

If this were an ordinary coming of age series, the meticulous build-up to Fraser and Caitlin’s first substantial conversation would lead to romance, which is precisely how their peers misinterpret the bond that is forged between them. Once the story flips back in time to view the events in episode one from Caitlin’s perspective, we realize there are far more layers to her than may have met the eye. Her tendency to dress in boyish attire causes onlookers to mistake her for male (in those cases, she goes by the name Harper), and though even the press notes refer to her with female pronouns, her true identity has yet to be fully determined. Whereas Fraser’s contempt for his mother and bitterness at having been uprooted from his home in the states erupts in frightening violence, Caitlin proves to have an equally bruising dynamic with her father, Richard (Kid Cudi), and not just in a physical sense (though her playful attempt to spar with him results in her getting slugged).