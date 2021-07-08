HBO's Gossip Girl Doesn’t Work When the Kids Are Alright

That’s an argument that can go around in circles depending on what you think representation accomplishes, and whether you think said representation is intended to better the art or intended to assuage audiences. And it’s an argument that impacted “United States of Al,” and now impacts the HBO Max reboot of “Gossip Girl,” premiering on July 8. When the series adapted from novels by Cecily von Ziegesar initially aired on The CW for six seasons from 2007 to 2012, it was harangued over by parents concerned that their teens were watching high schoolers have sex, drink and do drugs, stab each other in the back, and otherwise act like entitled brats. It also became a major phenomenon, although its final unmasking of the titular Gossip Girl stalker disappointed some fans. Teens behaving badly have a long history in pop culture (“The Basketball Diaries,” “Cruel Intentions,” “Twin Peaks,” “Dawson’s Creek” and the entire slate of mid-‘90s WB shows) and “Gossip Girl” was in conversation with those series, and with the selfishness, loneliness, and frivolousness that could consume adolescents with too much money, too much privilege, and too much time on their hands.

All of that speaks directly to this new version of “Gossip Girl,” which has replaced its predecessor’s mostly white, mostly straight cast with a group of more inclusive, queer, and outspoken teens. But diversity, while it may be the bare minimum for progress, does not unquestionably translate into good art, or into good entertainment. Over the four episodes provided for review, “Gossip Girl” struggles to shade in its characters, to outline its narrative stakes, or to make an argument for why it should exist in the first place. The intention here is to emphasize how much the prevalence of social media has changed what we consider “real” and “true,” but the show’s approach of saying the words “my Insta story” every few seconds and then walking back bad behavior through grand “Mean Girls”-like speeches grows irritating (and boring) quickly.

Is this show actually written for teenagers? Maybe in the same way “Riverdale” was—with nonstop millennial and Gen X pop culture references (including a nod to David Lynch) meant to signify these teens’ sophistication. But that adds to the slick, inauthentic feel of these characters and their machinations, which are then undercut again and again by their clouded consciences. “Gossip Girl” simultaneously burns through plot without clarifying these people’s personalities, identities, or lives, and its entire conceit for why Gossip Girl is back in Big Brother form is laughably ridiculous. To be frank, the core concept of this series does not work in the new way imagined by returning executive producer Joshua Safran and returning co-creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. “Gossip Girl” thrives on pettiness, mess, and spectacle, and this show’s unwillingness to tarnish its characters makes for stuttered storytelling that, at least during the season’s first four episodes, fails to find its rhythm.