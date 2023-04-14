Starz's Blindspotting Returns to Stake Claim to Television's Top Tier

The series captures the same bold spirit and urbanized beat as the source while giving Jasmine Cephas Jones the ground floor to strut her power. As Jones stands her ground in the spotlight, it presents a new conversation about modern Black culture and the criminal justice system's effect on inmates and their families. "Blindspotting"’s sophomore season doubles down on its new Oakland ordeal with stronger confidence and lyricism and bold unforgettable episodes, more powerful than the film it spun off from.

Nine months after she and Miles both said “I do” behind glass walls, Ashley struggles to find control adjusting to the new norm, feeling the crushing weight of Miles’ absence further. Balancing raising her seven-year-old Sean (Atticus Woodward), working at a hotel, being a loyal wife to Miles, and a supportive family member to easygoing mother-in-law Rainey (Helen Hunt) and aggressive yet confident sister-in-law Trish (Jaylen Barron), Ash’s cracks start to show. She wears a newfound chip on her shoulder, acting more intensely than usual in light situations. Rainey describes her as “not fun” in the inaugural episode. In a later episode, Trish calls her “depressed.” Ash tries to find a way to pursue a semblance of joy under pressure. Her distance from Miles isn’t as wide as before. Now she and her family are granted 48-hour visitation access with Miles once every three months. This adds a wedge between Rainey, who wants visitation privileges with her son, and Ash, who actively shuts her down whenever the conversation is brought up.

Amidst Ash’s conflicts, the people in her orbit are in new conflicting stages in their lives. Trish starts recognizing her romantic feelings towards her best friend Jacque (April Absynth), who is deep into a committed relationship with banker boyfriend Cuddie (Lance Cameron Holloway). Ash’s best friend Janelle (Candace Nicholas-Lippman) grapples with her loneliness as her experience with an ex-fiancé returns to haunt her.

A friend of named Earl, (Benjamin Earl Turner), who was last seen thrown back into prison over breaking house arrest probation, is released. He finds himself pursuing a cooking business along with a newfound romance with a high school friend. He attends group therapy for former inmates to help treat his lingering PTSD from incarceration. Out of the supporting characters, he is given more of an expansive role this season due to the season’s central themes mostly focusing on the prison system and the ramifications it has on former inmates’ mental health.