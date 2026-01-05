40 Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch in 2026

While the streaming (and now TikTok) era has changed how people watch TV, the fundamentals remain the same: people will always be drawn to storytelling and characters that entertain, move, thrill, or even surprise them. Sometimes it’s easy to see a new critical darling coming (“Pluribus”), while sometimes a new hit comes entirely out of nowhere (“The Pitt”).

We’ve highlighted a blend of the two in these 40 shows across multiple streaming services, including new projects from major creative talents. We’ve cheated a little by jumping most of January—we too can’t wait for season two of “The Pitt,” season three of “Shrinking,” the launch of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” the return of “The Night Manager” and Netflix’s “His & Hers,” but all of those will be thoroughly reviewed here very shortly. These 40 are further out, arranged alphabetically. All release dates are subject to change.

“12 12 12” (Apple TV)

There is a horror film titled “12/12/12” (released in, you guessed it, 2012), and even a documentary titled “12-12-12” about a concert held on that date to raise funds for victims of Hurricane Sandy. This show has nothing to do with either. It’s a heist show! The title apparently refers to the 12 months planning the heist, the 12 hours pulling it off, and the 12 days that followed. Interesting. Even more interesting? It reunites the stars of the underrated “Synchronic”: Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan. No date on this one.

“The Age of Innocence” (Netflix)

The classics are back in a big way in 2026 with film versions of Sense and Sensibility and Wuthering Heights. The most interesting TV production is another take on the Edith Wharton novel that Martin Scorsese filmed so eloquently in the ‘90s. This one was created by Emma Frost, who has worked on high-profile costume dramas, including “The White Queen,” “The Man in the High Castle,” and “The Spanish Princess.” This undated Netflix production stars Kristine Froseth, Ben Radcliffe, and Camila Morrone (an Emmy nominee for “Daisy Jones & the Six” and star of the upcoming second season of “The Night Manager”). It may not be Day-Lewis, Pfeiffer, and Ryder, but we’ll give it a shot.

“Bait” (Prime Video)

There are always a few interesting episodic projects that launch at Sundance. Last year, Utah saw the premieres of “Pee-wee as Himself” and “Hal & Harper,” for example. One of the most interesting projects in the Episodic Program this year is the upcoming Prime Video series “Bait,” which not only stars the phenomenal Riz Ahmed but was also created by the Oscar nominee. All we know is the limited Sundance description, but it’s enough: “Struggling actor Shah Latif auditions for the role of a lifetime, only to see his life spiral out of control over four frenetic days.” No date here, but we’ll try to hit it in Park City to give you an early preview.

“Beef” Season Two (Netflix)

The first season of “Beef” won Emmys for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Steven Yeun), and Outstanding Lead Actress (Ali Wong). Naturally, it had to return in some form. Still, the surprise may be that creator Lee Sung Jin is taking an approach more akin to “The White Lotus” or “Fargo” and telling an entirely different story, apparently about “a young couple witnessing an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.” Sounds cool, right? Now get a load of this cast: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Youn Yuh-jung, William Fichtner, and Song Kang-ho. No date yet, but it truly can’t be soon enough.

“Big Mistakes” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy hasn’t really found a project since that Emmy winner that matches his talents, so we genuinely hope that this Netflix comedy proves to be his proper follow-up. It helps to have a great collaborator, and Levy co-created this one with Rachel Sennott (“I Love L.A.”), but it doesn’t appear she stars, at least not in a significant role. Levy will headline this show about two siblings who “are blackmailed into the world of organized crime” alongside Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, and Elizabeth Perkins. Again, no date here yet, but given filming started in August 2025, it should be in 2026.

“Blade Runner 2099” (Prime Video)

Every sci-fi property gets a TV show eventually, so it’s actually more surprising that it took so long for an episodic version of the Philip K. Dick, Ridley Scott, and Denis Villeneuve franchise. The TV sequel to “Blade Runner 2049” was created for Prime Video by Silka Luisa, but it’s worth noting that Scott Free Productions produced it, so this is no knock-off. It’s canon. Little is known about the plot, and there’s no release date, but the cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Hunter Schafer, Tom Burke, and Sheila Atim. Cool.

“The Boroughs” (Netflix)

The Duffer Brothers are wasting no time after the divisive end of “Stranger Things” to get back out there with another show they’re hoping produces even a fraction of the cultural impact of their worldwide hit. The funny thing? They’re going from kids to the elderly with an “otherworldly threat” on a retirement community starring Bill Pullman, Geena Davis, Clarke Peters, Alfred Molina, Alfred Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Jena Malone, Ed Begley Jr, Jane Kaczmarek, and Dee Wallace. To be clear, this one wasn’t created by The Duffers, just produced—it belongs to Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews—but it sure sounds like something that could feature a Vecna cameo.

“Brothers” (Apple TV)

Have you seen those remarkably annoying AI ads with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson? Want to watch a whole comedy like that? Yeah, me neither, but one would hope that the undeniable charm of these talented actors will be put to better use in this show that purports to feature fictionalized versions of the hacky sack-ing stars who move their families in together on McConaughey’s ranch. Created by David West Read (“Schitt’s Creek”), it co-stars Holland Taylor and Natalie Martinez, but production shut down this past summer, and Read was replaced by Lee Eisenberg (“Jury Duty”). We’ll see how it turns out later in the year. Maybe.

“Cape Fear” (Apple TV)

The highly regarded Nick Antosca (“Channel Zero”) is reportedly returning to the source material (1957’s The Executioners by John D. MacDonald) for the 1962 and 1991 films, rather than mimicking the movies that made Max Cady an icon. Who can step into the twisted shoes of Robert Mitchum and Robert DeNiro? How about another Oscar winner who knows a thing or two about playing a soulless villain? None other than Anton Chigurh himself, Javier Bardem will play Max Cady, opposite Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson as the couple he terrorizes. Not enough? Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese have executive producer credits on what appears to be one of the most compelling TV projects of the decade.

“Carrie” (Prime Video)

The King of King, Mike Flanagan, has shot his mini-series adaptation of the 1974 novel that made Stephen a household name. Unlike “Gerald’s Game,” “Doctor Sleep,” or “The Life of Chuck,” Flanagan is treading on hallowed ground with this one, given the adoration that remains for Brian De Palma’s masterful film. Interestingly, and probably smartly, he’s cast a newcomer as Carrie White, Summer H. Howell, and turned to one of his regular collaborators, Samantha Sloyan, to play her monstrous mother. The miniseries reportedly runs eight hours and wrapped shooting in October, so a 2026 release feels likely.

“Criminal” (Prime Video)

The excellent writers Jordan Harper and Ed Brubaker have teamed up for what should be a compelling adaptation of the wicked-good comic book Criminal, written by Brubaker, one of the best current graphic novel authors. Criminal is a vicious piece of writing about vicious people, so it will be interesting to see how much of that pitch-black tone finds its way into this Amazon Prime Video show starring Charlie Hunnam, Richard Jenkins, Adria Arjona, Logan Browning, Kadeem Hardison, Emilia Clarke, and Luke Evans. Not excited yet? How about that the first half of the season was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (“Half Nelson”) and the second by Dee Rees (“Mudbound”)? This finished shooting in October 2024, so it’s gotta hit soon.

“Crystal Lake” (Peacock)

With the success of “IT: Welcome to Derry,” you can expect a ton of horror franchises to go the prestige TV route. One of the first to hit the air will be this A24 “Friday the 13th” spin-off, once under the guidance of the brilliant Bryan Fuller (“Hannibal”) and written by Kevin Williamson (“Scream”). Sadly, both gentlemen left the production early on, handing reins over to Brad Caleb Kane, a writer from, you guessed it, “Welcome to Derry.” Interestingly, this prequel will focus more on the first film’s killer, Pamela Voorhees, played by Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”).

“Dig” (Peacock)

Creator Michael Schur and star Amy Poehler are reuniting for the first time since their beloved “Parks and Recreation” for this Peacock comedy based on the 2023 novel Excavations by Kate Myers. Co-starring Geraldine Viswanathan and Hugh Laurie, it’s described thusly by the network: “Dig follows four women working at an archeological dig in Greece who are at wildly different crossroads in their lives. When they uncover a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy.” Might not sound like the most fertile ground for comedy, but neither did “The Mole Agent,” and Schur transformed that into the lovely “A Man on the Inside.” Have faith in one of the best writers in the history of television.

“DTF St. Louis” (HBO)

Northwestern grad Steven Conrad has written some interesting scripts, including “The Weather Man,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” and the hit adaptation of “Wonder.” He’s also created some even more interesting TV in “Patriot,” “Perpetual Grace, LTD,” and “Ultra City Smiths.” He’s taking another shot at the small screen with this dark comedy with a phenomenal cast that includes Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Linda Cardellini, Richard Jenkins, and Chris Perfetti. A New Yorker article reportedly inspired it with this hook of a title: “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities, and a Lethal Sedation.” It was filmed in May 2025, so HBO should get out by EOY.

“East of Eden” (Netflix)

Zoe Kazan picks up her pen for the first time since her excellent co-writing job on 2018’s “Wildlife” to adapt the beloved 1952 John Steinbeck novel that helped make James Dean a star in its film adaptation. And she surrounded herself with major talents, including directors Garth Davis (“Lion,” “Top of the Lake”) and Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre (“The Mustang”). Who steps into Dean’s shoes as Caleb Trask? Newcomer Joseph Zada plays Cal, but he’s surrounded by a crazy ensemble that includes Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Martha Plimpton, and Ciaran Hinds. It wrapped ten months ago—expect it in time for Emmys this year.

“Euphoria” Season Three (HBO)

It’s been four years since the last season of HBO’s Emmy-winning show, and many people probably thought this show would quietly end, but most of the creatives got together a year ago and shot a third chapter in the life of the teens of East Highland. The third season will reportedly center on Rue’s (Zendaya) sobriety outside of high school, and we know that at least Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, and Sydney Sweeney shot episodes last year. It premieres this April.

“The Good Daughter” (Peacock)

It seems streamers can’t get enough of thriller novels being adapted into prestige miniseries. The writer herself adapted the hit book by Karin Slaughter for Peacock, and the series stars likely Oscar nominee Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy, Brendan Gleeson, and Harper Steele. There’s almost no information about it online, but book descriptions reveal a story of a home invasion on a small-town family that leaves the mother dead and the daughters traumatized. Many years later, one of the daughters returns home to another crime scene that threatens to unearth buried skeletons. Sounds Murdaugh-y to me.

“The Greatest” (Prime Video)

MGM and Amazon are tackling the life of one of the most important figures of the 20th century, Muhammad Ali, played here by newcomer Jaalen Best. One interesting element of this mini-series is that it was produced in conjunction with Lonnie Ali, Muhammad’s widow, and co-produced by Michael B. Jordan. Omari Hardwick and Dana Gourrier play Ali’s parents, while Giovanni Ribisi takes on the infamous Angelo Dundee. Another interesting casting bit: Michael Ealy as Malcolm X.

“Imperfect Women” (Apple TV)

Another mystery miniseries based on a book finds a home on Apple, adapted from the novel of the same name by Araminta Hall. You kinda have to love plot descriptions this basic: “A devastating crime has an impact on a decades-long friendship.” That’s all you got? So why does it make the list? The cast! Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, Kate Mara, Joel Kinnaman, Corey Stoll, Keith Carradine, and Leslie Odom Jr. Whoa. And unlike many shows in this feature, we get this one soon: March 18, 2026.

“Lanterns” (HBO)

Remember the incredible adaptation of “The Penguin” from the world of “The Batman”? There’s reason to hope this could be similarly impressive. The third show in the DCU (including “Peacemaker”) was created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King. Mundy comes from a brand of what could be called dark television, writing for “Bloodline,” “Ozark,” and “True Detective.” Not your typical comic book stuff. Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre star as Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart, respectively, alongside Kelly Macdonald and Nathan Fillion, who played the Guy Gardner Lantern in “Superman.” It premieres in mid-2026. Not soon enough.

“Man on Fire” (Netflix)

The A.J. Quinnell novel Man on Fire has been adapted twice before, most notably in the Tony Scott/Denzel Washington banger from 2004. It’s getting the Netflix prestige mini-series treatment with the great Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”) in the role of John Creasy, joined by Bobby Cannavale and Billie Boullet. Netflix describes it thusly: “Man on Fire follows John Creasy, who was once a high-functioning and skilled Special Forces Mercenary known for surviving even the most desolate situations. However, John is now battling extreme PTSD and personal demons. As he attempts a fresh start, he’ll find himself back in the (metaphorical) fire and fighting harder than ever.” Kyle Killen (“Fear Street”) is the showrunner. They announced it in November, so a 2026 drop may be optimistic, but this sounds compelling enough that we can hope.

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV)

There was a time not long ago when David E. Kelley was the most important showrunner in Hollywood, the man behind hits like “Picket Fences,” “The Practice,” and “Ally McBeal.” He returns to TV in April 2026 with a drama starring his wife, Michelle Pfeiffer, as the mother to the titular Margo, played by the great Elle Fanning. This original dramedy also stars Nicole Kidman, Nick Offerman, Marcia Gay Harden, Thaddea Graham, and Greg Kinnear, and was produced by A24. It could be one of the TV highlights of the second quarter of 2026.

“Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” (Apple TV)

David Gordon Green played a role in bringing all of the Danny McBride HBO shows to life, including “Eastbound & Down” and “Righteous Gemstones.” But he’s jumping over to Apple to work with David J. Rosen, the showrunner behind this dark comedy. Deadline says that “The half-hour darkly comedic thriller follows Paula (Tatiana Maslany), a newly divorced mom who falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder, and youth soccer.” The “Orphan Black” star is due for the right vehicle for her talents, and she’s joined here by Jake Johnson and Dolly de Leon.

“Neuromancer” (Apple TV)

William Gibson’s 1984 novel Neuromancer is one of the most influential sci-fi works of all time. Still, it’s long been considered unadaptable into a feature film, with efforts undertaken by Ridley Scott, Mel Gibson, Vincenzo Natali, and Tim Miller to get it off the ground over the years. In February 2024, Apple announced that it had greenlit a 10-episode adaptation to be overseen by J.D. Dillard (“Sleight”) and Graham Roland (“Dark Winds”). Led by Callum Turner as Case, this version also stars Briana Middleton, Joseph Lee, Mark Strong, Peter Sarsgaard, Emma Laird, and Dane DeHaan. Filming reportedly took place a year ago, so a 2026 launch feels likely.

“NOLA King” (Paramount+)

They might as well rebrand Paramount+ as Sheridan+, as the man behind “Yellowstone,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Landman,” and “Tulsa King” has become their most important brand. That universe expands this year with “NOLA King,” a similar production to the Sly Stallone hit with Samuel L. Jackson in the lead role. In fact, the third season in 2025 featured Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in a two-part episode (#9-10), serving as a backdoor pilot for the new show, which is expected to launch sometime in 2026.

“Paradise” Season Two (Hulu)

Dan Fogelman’s sci-fi thriller was one of the bigger out-of-nowhere hits of 2025, surprising viewers with its blend of high-concept ideas and human emotion. A nominee for Best Drama at the Emmys, along with acting nods for stars Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, and James Marsden, it’s a show that even fans are worried could run out of ideas quickly. How do you keep this concept going across multiple seasons? We’ll see whether the writers can avoid the sophomore slump starting February 23, 2026.

“Pride and Prejudice” (Netflix)

People can’t get enough of Jane Austen’s beloved novel, notably adapted as an Oscar-winning film in 1940 with Laurence Olivier, a beloved mini-series in 1995 with Colin Firth, and a movie again in 2005 with Keira Knightley. Is there enough life in this tale to tell it again? Netflix subscribers will find out when Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden take on the roles of Elizabeth and Darcy, joined by Rufus Sewell, Freya Mavor, Jamie Demetriou, Daryl McCormack, and Fiona Shaw. The costumes will surely be ravishing.

“Rooster” (HBO)

Bill Lawrence is one of the most successful TV creators of his generation with a resume that includes “Scrubs,” “Spin City,” “Ted Lasso,” and “Shrinking.” The comedy writer is set to do what he did for Jason Sudeikis and Jason Segel for one Steve Carell, who leads this HBO comedy that’s already slated for March 2026. Deadline reports this official plot description that doesn’t tell us much but sounds promising enough to produce that Lawrence charm: “a comedy set on a college campus centering an author’s (Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Charly Clive).”

“Scarpetta” (Prime Video)

Patricia Cornwell’s series of books featuring Kay Scarpetta is insanely popular, and a TV adaptation has been in the works for years. Developed by Liz Sarnoff (“Barry,” “Deadwood”), this Prime original will star Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, which is remarkable enough, but get a load of this supporting cast: Rosy McEwen, Amanda Righetti, Ariana DeBose, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, and Sosie Bacon. Kidman seems perfect for this protagonist, who will start solving cases on March 11, 2026.

“Something Very Bad is Going to Happen” (Netflix)

As the fallout of the finale of “Stranger Things” continues to be felt, the Duffers are planning several follow-ups, including “The Boroughs” earlier in this list and an animated “Stranger Things” spin-off. They’re executive producers on this horror-drama from Haley Z. Boston, who wrote for the wickedly underrated “Brand New Cherry Flavor” and the Ana Lily Amirpour chapter of “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.” Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix: “Rachel (Camila Morrone) and Nicky (Adam DiMarco) are engaged to be married in a week. Before they can tie the knot, though, something very bad happens to get in the way.”

“Spider-Noir” (MGM+)

As we wait way too long for “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-verse,” we can enjoy this spin-off of the character who stole scenes in the first film, voiced by Nicolas Cage. Developed by Oren Uziel (“The Cloverfield Paradox”), this is a black-and-white, live-action telling of the Spider-Man Noir story, starring Cage, Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, and Jack Huston. This one looks stylish in a sort of “Sin City” way that could be really cool. We’ll find out when it drops later this year.

“Star City” (Apple TV)

Ronald D. Moore will spin off his critically acclaimed “For All Mankind” in this Soviet Union-focused drama for Apple starring Rhys Ifans (“House of the Dragon”). It is reportedly another alternate universe tale, set in a reality where the Soviets won the Space Race. According to Deadline, “…we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward.”

“Survivor” Season 50 (CBS)

We need one reality show on this list, right? “The Traitors” and “Taskmaster” will probably be better, but this one is the first time the CBS grandaddy of them all has been interesting in years. For the 50th anniversary, they’re bringing back all-stars from across the entire run of the show, including Cirie Fields, “Coach” Wade, Colby Donaldson, Jenna Lewis-Dougherty, Ozzy Lusth, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, and, of course, Mike White. “Survivor” launches its incredible 50th season on February 25th.

“Ted Lasso” Season Four (Apple TV)

Did anyone really believe the third season was going to be the last? Especially after the consensus that it was the weakest of the three, it became clear they would have to reunite the team one more time, which was announced in mid-2024, with Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, and Brendan Hunt, among others, returning. The fourth season opens with Ted reportedly coaching a women’s team, but little else is known. It seems worth noting that much of season four has been filmed in the Kansas City area, suggesting there may be more stateside action this year than in previous seasons.

“The Terror: Devil in Silver” (AMC)

If you haven’t seen the 2018 adaptation of the Dan Simmons novel of the same name or the equally riveting sequel “Infamy” in 2019, correct that oversight immediately. Then you too will be psyched for “Devil in Silver,” an adaptation of that novel by Victor LaValle. Karyn Kusama will direct the first episodes, which star Dan Stevens, Judith Light, CCH Pounder, Marin Ireland, and Stephen Root. The book sounds incredible, the tale of a man who finds himself in a mental institution, accused of a crime he doesn’t think he committed. And the halls of the hospital happen to be the hunting grounds of the Devil.

“The Testaments” (Hulu)

If you miss the dystopian world of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” we have good news for you. Margaret Atwood wrote a 2019 sequel, The Testaments, and it’s being adapted for Hulu by Bruce Miller, the creator of the Emmy-winning, critically acclaimed series. This story unfolds five years after the end of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and stars “One Battle After Another” breakout Chase Infiniti. Ann Dowd returns as Aunt Lydia Clements, a role that already won her an Emmy.

“VisionQuest” (Disney+)

It’s hard to believe it’s been five years since “WandaVision,” but it’s finally time for a proper follow-up for its male protagonist in this spin-off starring Paul Bettany. MCU shows have been consistently mediocre for the last few years, in part because there are just too many of them (this is the 18th!). Still, the involvement of Bettany and showrunner Terry Matalas (“Star Trek: Picard”) makes this more promising than most. It reportedly closes a trilogy with “WandaVision” and “Agatha All Along.”

“Vladimir” (Netflix)

Shari Springer Berman & Robert Pulcini (“American Splendor”) direct this Netflix adaptation of the Julia May Jonas book of the same name, starring Rachel Weisz and the up-and-coming Leo Woodall, who starred in 2025’s “Nuremberg” and the upcoming “Tuner.” John Slattery, Ellen Robertson, and Jessica Henwick fill out a cast for a project that sounds a bit like “Babygirl,” via Deadline: “…a woman’s (Weisz) life unravels, she becomes obsessed with her captivating new colleague. Full of sexy secrets and dark humor, the series is about what happens when a woman goes hell-bent to turn her fantasies into reality.”

“Widows Bay” (Apple TV)

The dust is still settling on his excellent work on “The Beast in Me,” but we already get a new Matthew Rhys joint in this series from Katie Dippold (“Parks and Recreation”) and director Hiro Murai (“Atlanta”). Netflix reports that this is about how “A skeptical mayor of a New England town refuses to bow to the superstitions of the residents who claim that the place is cursed.” Sounds fun! It co-stars Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root (again!), Kevin Carroll, and Dale Dickey. Dippold, Murai, and Rhys are a fascinating trio. We’re in.

“Young Sherlock” (Prime Video)

Andrew Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes series (not the 1985 film) serves as the source for this telling of the life of Mr. Holmes when he was just a teenager at Oxford. It stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Holmes, and Guy Ritchie directed every episode. It will be available on Amazon on March 4th, 2026.