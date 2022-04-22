The love for Johnson is clear from the people who came to a studio to talk about him, ranging from Samuel L. Jackson to Barack Obama to Anthony Fauci to athletes like Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, and Charles Barkley. It feels like they all have a smile on their face as they go through why Magic mattered then and mattered now. But the interesting thing about “They Call Me Magic” is that it’s not reliant on game footage or analysis of a hook shot. In fact, I would bet that the person with the second most interview time after Magic himself is Candy Johnson, his wife. It makes you think about the title a little differently. It’s not “My Name is Magic.” It’s “They Call Me Magic” because this project is more about Earvin.

Of course, the first chapter is the most important for true Lakers fans, hitting highlights of Johnson’s youth and time at Michigan State University in very quick fashion, getting to his first years with the Lakers. People who were there at the time, including the wonderful Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, discuss lovingly what Johnson brought to the team. They hit a few of the speed bumps, but the first chapter of “They Call Me Magic” and most of the second play a bit too much like hagiography for my taste. I wanted to more on the culture of the Lakers and what Johnson did on the court instead of something like a highlight reel.

The second half of “They Call Me Magic” is much stronger because it gives fans a Magic who’s more revealing than we’ve ever seen before. The third chapter focuses almost entirely on his HIV diagnosis and what that meant to his career, home life, and potential fate. It’s very moving to hear how much they worried that he might die, or that his wife and unborn child might have it. And the episode segues eloquently into how the diagnosis changed Johnson’s focus and made him into an important public face for the AIDS crisis. People weren’t sure how to respond to Magic’s diagnosis—and he even considered continuing to play and did so on the Dream Team—and it’s interesting to see such a smart, powerful man trying to navigate what was a potentially deadly chapter in his life. His appearance on “The Arsenio Hall Show” made TV history with a frank discussion of the disease and how he got it and Hall says that Johnson said to him, “You gotta help me live forever.” What a powerful thing to consider—that Johnson was being frank and open in a way that he thought might be his legacy when the disease killed him.