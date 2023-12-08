There are a few other prominent influences on “The Sacrifice Game,” including the Coen Brothers’ bleakly funny ‘90s blizzard noir classic “Fargo” and the dour mid-‘70s horror movies of Bob Clark, particularly his 1974 twofer of “Black Christmas” and “Deathdream.” Unfortunately, these affectionately dog-eared references don’t cohere into a meaningfully personal style, which makes unflattering Tarantino comparison somewhat unavoidable. How could you not think of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” while watching the opening scene of “The Sacrifice Game,” which begins the movie with a Family-style home invasion and triple homicide, presented in a showy long take with smooth, gliding camerawork.

The killing starts with a knife to the throat of an actor who looks like he could by Cliff Booth’s stunt double. Another victim’s blood is used to draw an ominous-looking symbol on a set of windows overlooking the backyard. Then an on-screen title credit announces the movie’s start with a corny faux-retro font. This ice-cold opening should sting, but it’s not fast or focused enough to be upsetting.

The rest of “The Sacrifice Game” wouldn’t feel like such a lumpy blend of genre conventions if its creators remixed the past with greater conviction or technical finesse. An opening title card that announces both the date—“December 22, 1971”—and how far away the next major holiday is (“Three nights until Christmas”) suggests that somebody doesn’t expect their audience will be paying attention.

The boarding school’s last remaining residents also barely distinguish themselves before they’re tied up and forced to either witness or participate in a grisly supernatural ritual. Teenage Samantha (Madison Baines) cries when her dad tells her, off-camera and over the phone, that he can’t spend Christmas with her after all. And Samantha’s timid schoolmate, Clara (Georgia Acken), mostly keeps to herself, when she’s not being bullied. (She also enjoys drawing.) Affable young teacher Rose (Chloe Levine) wants to be everyone’s friend, and her shy, but physical fit boyfriend Jimmy (Gus Kenworthy) can’t stop reminding us of his finite mortality. (“I’ll be back soon. Can’t wait.”)