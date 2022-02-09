Adapted by J.P. Delaney from his own novel, the four-part miniseries (which aired on BBC One late last year) toggles between two distinct timelines, set three years apart and centered on two Black women: Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Emma (Jessica Plummer), both reeling from respective traumas that leave them looking for a new start. That opportunity seems to come in the form of an elegantly-designed, minimalist smart home created by mercurial architect Edward (David Oyelowo), who lets them stay there at affordable rents if they adhere to a couple hundred strict rules (no shoes, no smoking, no objects on the floor, etc.) and regular inspections to make sure the rules are being followed. Sure, it’s predatory, but what landlord/tenant relationship ain’t?

As we watch Jane, recovering from the stillborn death of her young daughter, settle into the home, “Killing Eve” director Lisa Brühlmann also glides us three years into the past, watching Emma go through the same thing (she’s traumatized from a burglary at their previous home, which boyfriend Simon [Ben Hardy] was unable to stop). The house is beautiful, but foreboding: the virtual assistant, just called “Housekeeper,” is helpful but ever-watchful, and constantly quizzes its tenants with agree/disagree questionnaires. Floor-to-ceiling glass makes the place look clean, but also opens you up to observation. A floating concrete staircase, not a banister in sight, feels like a nightmare for building codes (or slip ‘n falls).

The parallelism between Jane and Emma’s story is, of course, the point: while separated by time and, we quickly learn, death (Emma died in that apartment three years before Jane took the place), the two women follow eerily similar paths. Both are Black women of similar height and features, carrying a resemblance that becomes ever more purposeful as they both enter into dangerous relationships with Edward—himself compensating for the loss of a loved one in his own highly-controlling way. Is that why Emma died three years ago?, wonders Jane (as do we).