Lily James brings a refreshing straightforwardness to the role in the second half, as the character takes the reins of the situation, but has a difficult time convincing us in the first half that she is susceptible, cowed, in thrall. She's too self-assured, too forthright. Fontaine somehow made it clear that this was the character's first experience with a man, in every sense of the word. Sexual jealousy is a huge part of Du Maurier's book: how awful would it be to know you didn't measure up in the sack to a dead woman? Even a scene where the new Mrs. de Winter finds Rebecca's catalog of sexy lingerie hidden in a drawer is not enough to establish the nightmarish quality of that arc. Is Rebecca there in the bed with the newlyweds, laughing at the clumsy inexperience of Maxim's new bride? There are a couple of very effective hallucinatory sequences where the new Mrs. de Winter has nightmares, vines erupting from the floor of the great hall, sucking her down into their clutches, or a hallucinatory moment where the attendees of a masquerade loom at her, chanting gleefully, "REBECCA. REBECCA." That's more like it, that's the spirit. Without it, it's hard to even perceive what is happening.

Treating Rebecca as a traditional period piece romance-melodrama doesn't go at all far enough. Clint Mansell's score more often than not has nothing to do with what's onscreen. (I have loved his work before, particular his scores for "Moon" and "Black Swan," so this misstep is an anomaly.) When Maxim opens up for the first time about his tragic past, a gentle piano and strings theme plays underneath the scene, completely unconnected to the what's being said. The music creates a slightly nostalgic mood, slightly sad, slightly melancholy. There should be nothing "slightly" about that important scene. Armie Hammer is on sure ground in the first half, where he has to be charming, breezily rich, romantic, but then seems at sea in the second half, where he has to face the horror of the real circumstances of Rebecca's death. Nobody has a firm grasp on what exactly they are supposed to be playing. There's not a clear enough sense of collective suppression, desires unspoken, sexual/psychological torment so intense it leads to madness. Thomas brings it, but she seems like she's in a different movie.

When I interviewed Guillermo del Toro onstage at Ebertfest, following the screening of "Crimson Peak," he spoke with frustration about how his film was marketed as a horror movie, a category error which led to confused audiences who wondered where the horror was. "Crimson Peak" was partially inspired by "Rebecca"—if you're familiar with the story you would clock it immediately. Del Toro clarified that the film is not horror but "Gothic romance." He reiterated it over and over. He discussed the very specific qualities of Gothic romance (all of which he captured in "Crimson Peak," a film I reviewed for this site). Gothic romance is out of style now, so much so that audiences may not even recognize it as a genre. But Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights, Phantom of the Opera, Coleridge's "Christable": all qualify. As does Rebecca, one of the high watermarks of the Gothic romance genre.

The emotions in Gothic romance are fever-pitched. This new "Rebecca" is just too damn sane.

Now playing in select theaters; available on Netflix on October 21.