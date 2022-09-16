The Mousetrap, a play by Agatha Christie, is the longest-running play in history, opening in 1952 in London’s West End and, except for a pause during the pandemic, running ever since with over 28,000 performances. “See How They Run”—the title also connected to literary mice through the nursery rhyme—takes place around the celebration of the 100th performance of The Mousetrap, in 1953 London, when an American movie director named Leo Köpernick (Adrien Brody) has arrived as a producer and is negotiating the film rights to the play.

Köpernick is a briefly anonymous off-stage narrator who tells us he has not seen The Mousetrap but he's sure it's a “second rate murder mystery.” If you’ve seen one, you’ve seen one seen them all, he says. They all begin with “an interminable prologue in which all the key players are introduced." You get a sense of the world they inhabit and then the most unlikable character gets bumped off. Cue the entrance of the "world-weary detective" who pokes his nose around, talks to witnesses, takes a couple of wrong turns, then gathers all the suspects together and points to the least likely. Köpernick is in London because he has been blacklisted in Hollywood, and he tells us he has been hired to make the movie marginally less boring than the play.

In the traditional British mystery, the first murder victim either has no enemies or is loathed by everyone. Köpernick is in that second category. He's murdered backstage, and, on cue, the world-weary, hard-drinking detective arrives, a WWII veteran with a limp named Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell). Like other names in the film, this one is a meta-reference. The Real Inspector Hound is an early work by Oscar-winner Tom Stoppard, and, like this film, it's about a theatrical murder mystery and the people connected to it. Just to make sure we get it, at one point a character says, “He was a real hound, Inspector!” Other characters are named for Richard Attenborough, who was in the original cast of Mousetrap and played the killer in one of the other films referred to, and to "Downton Abbey"'s Julian Fellowes, who elegantly updated the classic British great house murder mystery in “Gosford Park.”