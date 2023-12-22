Neel has recently admitted that, with “Salaar,” he recast the manga-serial-dense story of “Ugramm” so that it more closely resembles his two-part action epic “KGF,” whose second half was the most expensive Kannada-language movie production to date. (now only tied for second place) Which is to say that “Salaar” also looks brownish-gold and seems to have been filmed on a studio set designed to look like a “Mad Max: Fury Road”-themed desert music festival.

It’s unusual, but not surprising to see Neel’s influence predominate in “Salaar.” The Pan-Indian blockbuster success of “KGF” was big enough to confirm a recent trend: popular directors are now being sold to their mass audience public as visionary auteurs, thanks in no small part to the strong appeal of “RRR” director S.S. Rajamouli’s brand of maximalist counter-mythmaking.

Before Rajamouli, Indian directors were rarely presented as being more important to a movie’s success than their marquee-topping actors. “Salaar” also stars Prabhas, who played Baahubali, the brawny warrior king, in “Baahubali,” Rajamouli’s trend-setting two-part historic romance. In interviews, Neel has said that some of the biggest differences between the stories of “Ugramm” and “Salaar” were inspired by Prabhas and his co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran. There’s still no way to look at “Salaar” without seeing this as Neel’s show, featuring some notable collaborators.

Even “Salaar”’s elaborate plot already feels like a Neel specialty, particularly its labyrinthine structure and heavy emphasis on flashbacks and tangential sub-plots. The first part of “Salaar” introduces viewers to Deva (Prabhas), a dreamboat with a past and a controlling mother (Easwari Rao). Deva loves children and also bonds with Aadhya (Shruti Haasan), an adult woman who also loves her mother (now dead) and is also hiding from a mysterious criminal organization. Aadhya and her pursuers lead Deva back to the powerful, hyper-industrialized Khansaar, an independent nation that looks like a steam-punkified coal mine and industrial slum straight out of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” Deva’s return to Khansaar also reunites him with Vardha (Sukumaran), prince of Khansaar.