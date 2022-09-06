"Peter von Kant" isn't a shot-for-shot remake of "Petra," or anything close to that. A few of the symmetrical exterior establishing shots are Wes Anderson-like, and the credits even use the font from Anderson's early films, Futura Bold. Ozon's version jogs through the story where Fassbinder lingered, often in eerie silence—it's thirty minutes shorter than Fassbinder's. But it replicates the overall story, all of the key scenes, and a lot of the dialogue, seemingly confident that the obvious changes will alter how it all plays.

The key word is "seemingly," because Ozon, as is his preference, doesn't tip his hand as to how he feels about any of these people or this situation. It's questionable whether the film will hold the interest of a viewer who never saw the original and has no idea that they're watching something that could be considered some kind of remake. Those who have seen the original might be fascinated even though what's happening onscreen is an intellectualized type of cinematic karaoke, falling somewhere between the gender-flipped "Ocean's 11" remake "Ocean's 8" and the sections of Quentin Tarantino's movies where he's sampling and remixing bits and pieces of movies that fed his imagination (sometimes to the point of re-using tracks from pre-existing classic film scores, as Ozon does here when a remake of a Fassbinder scene uses exact same needle-drop as Fassbinder, the Walker Brothers' "In My Room"). The "why" of it all is at once the fuel that powers whatever attention the viewer can summon and the thing that keeps it at arm's length.

Still, for better or worse (or neither), the result is the most inscrutable cinematic fetish object since Gus van Sant's 1998 not-quite-shot-for-shot color remake of "Psycho," which, like a few other Van Sant films, were as much thought experiments aimed at cinephiles as they were freestanding works of popular art. Where "Psycho" appeared to revolve around the unspoken question "Would audiences react in more or less the same way as they did in 1960 if we remade Alfred Hitchcock's classic thriller in color with contemporary actors while executing his directorial playbook like a symphony conductor working from sheet music?", Ozon's movie seems (to this viewer, anyway) to pivot on a different but equally out-there question: "What would happen if you reimagined a classic film that Fassbinder made partly to express his feelings about recent events in his own life, and changed superficial details so that we often felt as if we were watching a nonexistent docudrama about Fassbinder's life that Fassbinder never made?"