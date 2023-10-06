In a bold move for an obviously low-budget prequel, “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” catapults the action back to Ludlow, Maine, circa 1969, a backdrop presumably inspired by the success of “X” early last year. (We’ve seen several horror films set in the Vietnam era since then.) The script is co-written by director Lindsey Anderson Beer and Jeff Buhler, a specialist in ineffectual horror-franchise pablum who also contributed to the screenplay for Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer’s 2019 version of “Pet Sematary.” And the film’s attempt to pad out the lore behind old Jud Crandall and the Mi’kmaq burial ground that reanimates the dead is dutiful if not all that interesting.

“Bloodlines” centers on Jud (Jackson White), a restless teenager desperate to escape Ludlow. As the story begins, he’s about to do just that with the help of his girlfriend Norma (Natalie Alyn Lind), who’s convinced him to join her for a stint in the Peace Corps in faraway Michigan. But their exit is short-lived, as Norma is violently mauled by a dog belonging to Jud’s childhood friend Timmy (Jack Mulhern) on their way out of town. Jud is disturbed by his pal’s reaction to the attack: “He just stood there,” he mutters next to Norma’s hospital bed. Come to think of it, that’s not the only thing that’s been off about Timmy since he got back from the war …

There’s a hint of Edwin Neal’s “Hitchhiker” character from “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” in "Bloodline""s depiction of Timmy, which is about the biggest compliment one can give to a squirrely freak in a fatigue jacket. Sadly, however, it’s just a hint. For the most part, this movie's walking manifestation of PTSD is more of a mindless Terminator-style killing machine, which "Bloodline" posits is due to Timmy’s possession by a malevolent spirit but is probably more of a sign of an underdeveloped performance.