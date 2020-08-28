In "Matthias & Maxime," his eighth feature, Dolan, for the first time, looks into the past, yearning for the impulsiveness and explosive emotions of youth. At 31, he has some distance now. The distance causes him some problems in "Matthias & Maxime": he falls back on cliches, on situations we've seen a hundred times before. Much of "Matthias & Maxime" is pedestrian to the extreme, and there is a general lack of character development across the board, but the way Dolan chooses to frame things, the visual choices he makes, the way he revels unashamed in the big-ness of the emotions, makes it an entertaining ride.

"Matthias & Maxime" starts with a rowdy group of friends gathering at a lake house to celebrate one of their birthdays. The guys are competitive, it's all rough-housing and trash-talking, playing board games and word games and occasionally almost coming to blows. When these guys play a game, they mean business. Thrown into this mix is a young female filmmaker, who peppers her sentences with English phrases (annoying this word-conscious bunch). Everyone resents her presence. (The women don't fare very well in Dolan's films.) She ropes Matthias (Gabriel D’Almeida Freitas) and Maxime (Dolan) into acting in her unfinished project. She wants them to play a scene where they are supposed to kiss. Maxime's fine with it. Matthias is more uptight. Complicating this is the well-known fact that the two kissed once in high school. Ancient history, right? Not at all. Their onscreen kiss causes a typhoon of long-repressed emotions.

Matthias is an up-and-coming lawyer, on the verge of settling down with his longtime girlfriend. Maxime, on the other hand, is planning to move to Australia, mainly to get away from being the primary caretaker of his chain-smoking abusive mother (Dolan regular Anne Dorval). Maxime has a birthmark spilling across the side of his face like a splash of red ink. The birthmark is probably meant to be symbolic of something psychological—"Matthias & Maxime" is filled with self-conscious symbols—although what it could be I'm not sure. Perhaps it's supposed to be his inner pain seeping through his skin, or some such literary conceit. Matthias is so freaked out by the kiss that before you know it he is going for long emotionally-charged swims (accompanied by slashing anxious violins), or running through a snowfall, or retreating from his confused girlfriend. Maxime is gay, and not surprised by any of this, but he is surprised and hurt by Matthias' withdrawal from the friendship.