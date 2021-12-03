Writer Ed Sinclair and director Will Sharpe (“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”) assemble “Landscapers” as almost a series of experiments in form regarding motive and investigation. After all, we don’t know a lot about the Edwards, even though they became the subject of U.K. headlines after the bodies were discovered and the trial became a public event. The wonderful Olivia Colman and David Thewlis play the couple, a pair who bonded over a love of movies, particularly the work of Gerard Depardieu, and they brilliantly ground the pair in mundane normalcy. Chris and Susan were the kind of people who would never raise red flags with their neighbors. And yet there were clearly dark things happening the Edwards house. Susan mentioned issues of abuse by her father from a young age. And the couple reportedly felt cheated financially.

It’s not a lot for a four-hour mini-series. And so Sinclair and Sharpe play with structure to fill it out, particularly in the third, and best, episode, in which an interrogation breaks the fourth wall and becomes almost a commentary on this kind of series existing in the first place. Colman and Thewlis travel with detectives from set to set, revealing behind-the-scenes equipment, breaking down what happened as the investigators get closer to the truth. It’s a riveting sequence that layers the artifice of filmmaking on the retelling of history that happens when a confession finally emerges. In the final episode, Sinclair and Sharpe employ another clever structure as Chris and Susan imagine their lives as characters in one of the Westerns that they loved. The kind of hero that Susan saw in Chris—someone who could save her from a miserable life—always wins at least the moral victory in those movies.

Despite these clever choices, “Landscapers” is primarily a performance piece. Colman, who is simply one of the best working, imbues Susan with a combination of vulnerability and righteous indignation. She didn’t do anything wrong. Chris didn’t do anything wrong. Her parents were the villains in this movie, of course. It’s a clever, graceful performance. And she’s matched by Thewlis, who could have turned Chris into a bumbling idiot, but the actor smartly focuses on his dynamic with Colman. It’s a stretch to say it’s a love story, but Thewlis gives it an emotional throughline that other actors would have missed.