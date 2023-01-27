Léo (played by Dambrine) and Rémi (played by Waele) both grew up on small farms worked by their families. They ride their bikes to and from school every day, and at the end of a workday, one will often go over to the other's house for dinner and to sleep over. The film's script, by Dhont and his regular collaborator Angelo Tijssens, characterizes the relationship in a way that allows viewers to superimpose their readings; some have seen this as a queer-coded relationship (one or both boys is gay but perhaps haven't consciously realized it yet) while for others, it's about how the innocent, unaffected physicality of younger boys who can share a bed without feeling self-conscious or anxious and can hug, touch, even hold hands in public without feeling disapproving eyes on them, tends to harden and reconfigure itself into cliches of "cool" or seemingly emotionless straight masculinity when they get older, and homophobic classmates conditioned by reactionary parents begin characterizing any display of the earlier behavior as "queer," and therefore unacceptable.

If a schoolteacher wanted to explain the concept of heteronormativity to children (an idea that would not be allowed in most United States public schools today, thanks to reactionary political interference in local districts) they could screen "Close," because the movie lays it all out plainly. However one characterizes or codes it, there's nothing wrong with anything having to do with these boys and their relationship. In any case, it's nobody's business but theirs (and their parents'). The movie treats their affection as pure and even heroic, like something from a 19th-century poem about a love so true that it transcends time, culture, and even flesh. Léo adores Rémi—you can see it in the way he looks at Rémi when the latter is practicing his clarinet or soloing at a school recital—and he also loves how Rémi's family has accepted him as a bonus son. Léo looks at Rémi's mother Sophie (Émilie Dequenne) the same way, idealizing and practically worshiping her with his gaze.

Rémi seems to feel the same way about Léo and his family. It's probably not an accident of casting that Léo's big brother, with his dark hair and eyes, looks like he could be a member of Rémi's family. Dhont's filmmaking draws a parallel between the love that Léo and Rémi feel and express for each other and the way their two families seem to blend together both geographically and emotionally (there are two houses, but at times it feels like early part the story is unfolding in one big house). This is love as an eradication of perceived boundaries.