Like a lot of the MCU, “Black Widow” is a bit thin in the villain department—new ads have highlighted the inclusion of the Taskmaster, a killing machine who can mimic its enemy’s fighting skills, and those scenes do stand out in terms of action, but parts of the film lack the urgency that would have been provided by a stronger enemy. Having said that, Shortland knows how to keep “Black Widow” moving much more sleekly than a lot of other MCU directors. It’s a more driven film than we often get from the MCU, deftly moving from one action set piece to another, only losing its momentum in a couple scenes—an extended family reunion and one of the talkiest showdown scenes in history in the third act (although one almost wonders if Shortland and Pearson aren’t parodying the Bond films again here with their legacy of monologuing bad guys). It’s not often the case in the MCU, but the pace is an asset here as “Black Widow” tells a relatively simple story with significantly less fat than a lot of other superhero flicks. It makes sense that a no-nonsense killing machine like Black Widow should have a no-nonsense installment, but it’s nice to see it actually happened.

That’s not to say there aren’t a few diversions for character and some interesting playing around with themes. There's a fun duality to "Black Widow" that should make returns to other projects in this universe more engaging. It purposefully echoes themes of covert government programs from projects like "Winter Soldier," revealing that the Americans don't have the market cornered, and it also deepens Natasha's life-long battle between being a lone wolf and needing a pack with which to run. Much was written about how "WandaVision" made previous MCU projects richer and there are elements of "Black Widow" that should do the same not only for Johannson's previous projects but for Pugh's going forward. It's a standalone film that doesn't just exist in a vacuum but enhances the films in which Black Widow stood with others.

On that note, hardcore fans of Romanoff may be unhappy how much spotlight she cedes here to the other members of her family, particularly Red Guardian and Yelena, but both actors are good enough that complaints shouldn't land. Harbour’s take on Russia’s version of Captain America is a clever one, finding just the right balance of humor and bravado—countering his performance here to his one in this week’s “No Sudden Move” reveals a remarkable range for an actor who feels like he’s on the verge of a remarkable decade of work. However, the film really belongs to Pugh, who nails every single line reading in a project that’s clearly designed to hand the baton off from Johannson to Pugh, who will appear in Disney+’s “Hawkeye,” in much the same way that Captain America’s shield went from Steve Rogers to Sam Wilson. Pugh proves more than up for the challenge, finding just the right shades of strength and vulnerability. It’s a top tier MCU performance and the film’s MVP.