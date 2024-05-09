Based on Jason Parham's 2021 Wired piece "A People's History of Black Twitter," the three-part doc chronicles different avenues in which Black people were the creators that gave Twitter its wings. In the early 2010s, Black people preferred the site over its main competitor, Facebook. Once a few hashtags such as '#twitterafterdark' and '#youknowyoureblackwhen' started flying, it became a communal beacon for Black users, inviting them to show up and add their voices to the conversation. This was the birth of what we now know as 'Black Twitter, a unique community within the larger Twitter platform where Black users share their experiences, perspectives, and humor, specific hashtags connecting and amplifying their voices. It's a space where everyone's voice matters, and it's had a significant impact on shaping cultural and political discourse on social media.

The three episodes revolve around Black Twitter's digital origin, the social changes it influenced by its impact, and the circling down the drain during the Trump era through the pandemic and up to Elon Musk's current reign. Of its three near-hour chapters, the first plays like a joyous celebration as an ensemble of journalists, hashtag originators, comedians, and scholars discuss many joke exchanges originating from the latest dramatic moments in “Scandal” or “Game of Thrones.” Panelists recount iconic incidents that went viral via the bird app from the Rihanna/Ciara beef of 2011 that had everyone gagged to the infamous Zola Twitter thread, the first instance a Twitter tale became a full-fledged movie ("Zola"), showcasing Black Twitter's cultural impact.

As it progresses, the series doubles down on the discussion of the advancement of technology and how the platform became a tool for Black voices to be heard nationwide, such as April Reign's #oscarsowhite campaign in 2014, which commented on the constant omission of Black people in Oscar acting categories, lending to the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences diversifying their membership pool. Or with Alicia Garza's #BlackLivesMatter campaign that started in response to the tragic murder of Trayvon Martin.

