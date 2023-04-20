But Margaret’s coming-of-age journey is not just that of a biological manner. After writing that she does not like “religious holidays” in a get-to-know-me paper, her teacher assigns Margaret to research religion for a year-long class assignment. Margaret has no religion as her parents Barbara (Rachel McAdams, luminous) and Herb (Benny Safdie), want her to choose her own when she grows up, much to the chagrin of Herb’s mother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates, delightful).

It’s here the film departs the most from the source material. While in Blume’s book, Margaret tells her friends why she has no religion, in the film, she’s unsure and asks her mother. In a completely heart-wrenching sequence, Barbara explains to her daughter that as “devout Christians,” her parents didn’t want a Jewish son-in-law, so if she married Herb, she would no longer be their daughter.

By giving this speech to Barbara, Craig teases out on a much larger scale the theme of how the choices of one’s parents can affect their children long into adulthood. Although it’s somewhat present in Blume’s writing, the book’s focus is so laser-pointed on Margaret’s experience that her parents are almost blank canvases. However, through Craig’s adaptation, Barbara becomes just as fleshed out as Margaret herself.

Details from the book, like how Barbara likes to paint, are writ large, with her now leaving behind a career as an art teacher in this move to the suburbs. As Margaret adjusts to life at a new school, so does Barbara. Less fulfilled with the burden of buying a new living room set for their house or joining a million PTA committees than she thought she would be, Barbara surrounds herself with her paintings, yearning to find some semblance of artistic inspiration in this new life.

In the hands of McAdams, one of her generation's most emotionally charged performers, Barbara becomes more than just a stereotypical overworked mom. Her warmth radiates throughout the film, as she must be both a safe harbor for Margaret’s ever-changing moods and also a ship on her own rocky journey toward self-actualization. McAdams is so mesmerizing in this role that she almost overpowers Margaret’s story and, in doing so, shines a light on the film’s one fault.

In creating a larger part for Barbara, Craig’s film is not just a coming-of-age story but also a deeper examination of the sacrifices, trauma, and safety that women can find while building their own families. Yet, due to uneven scripting or editing, her internal journey is not as seamlessly integrated with Margaret’s as it could be. Although Barbara keeps much of her internal struggles to herself, the film still left me wishing we knew how Margaret felt about Barbara’s attempted reconciliation with her parents or how Barbara felt about Margaret’s coming puberty.