Even though the two-part series was made with an extensive group of collaborators (including co-director Javier Alberto Botero in part two), “Agents of Chaos” feels first-person, as Gibney tries to wrestle with America’s broken sense of trust in the institution of voting, and the nation in general. He once made an entire documentary about how Lance Armstrong lied to him (“The Armstrong Lie”), all for the sake of trying to understand why—this is a filmmaker who knows that winning cheaters still own history. “Agents of Chaos” is of the same ilk, with one of our best documentarians grappling with a nation’s ideological vulnerabilities, trying to understand how Russia used our chaos against us.

Part one of this two-part series (airing across two nights on HBO), begins with the recent history of troll farms, dating back in 2013. Speaking with people who have investigated these enterprises like Camille Francois, or acted in part with them, Gibney and his crew paint a vivid picture of a disruption service that was initially effective in 2014 in sowing discord in the Ukraine. Doctored images, fake news, memes that accuse the enemy of Naziism, the different attempts by coordinated trolls worked, and they were coming from an office building in Russia. “Agents of Chaos” goes deep into this history, including the Russian figureheads who supported the programs. And with its numerous examples of fake online accounts, it shows how these different efforts worked on a vulnerable country even more divided. “Agents of Chaos” creates a vivid new enemy for us to watch out for—fake profiles who churn out memes and easily gain followers. If “Agents of Chaos” can inspire viewers to be more mindful of whether they’re posting a meme from a bot, that’s no small feat.

After a large section on “Trolls,” part one then goes into “Hacks,” an informative part about Russia’s hacking groups (like Fancy Bear), and the damage they did to America in 2016. In particular, Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta shares how his email was hacked (a fake password request), and the documentary explores how the target was America’s trust, playing upon a divisiveness that was already in America. Both right-wing people and liberals were targeted by fake groups who hoped to sow that divide. Paired with fake social media accounts, the hacking was full-court press to inspire people to not to vote, and to lose faith in the Democratic candidate.