 In Memoriam 1942 – 2013 “Roger Ebert loved movies.”

RogerEbert.com

The Assistant

The Assistant, a very good film, is especially good on power dynamics.

Miss Americana

Lana Wilson's doc is engineered to appease her fans and promote Swift's self-awareness, and yet it leaves one feeling that there is still so much…

Other reviews
Review Archives

Ballad of Narayama

"The Ballad of Narayama" is a Japanese film of great beauty and elegant artifice, telling a story of startling cruelty. What a space it opens…

Other reviews
Great Movie Archives
Other articles
Chaz's Journal Archives
Other articles
Blog Archives
Other articles
Far Flunger Archives
Other articles
Channel Archives

The Unloved, Part 74: Vigilante

by Scout Tafoya

When Robert Forster passed, the tragedy was compounded by the fact that he never quite to shine the way other actors do. His career revival, when Quentin Tarantino cast him in "Jackie Brown" in a rare leading man role (an even rarer leading man role for a guy over 50 playing a guy over 50), happened two decades ago, and lead only to him playing more character parts in frequently lamentable movies. Not that he ever gave less than his best. To hear Forster talk about his work, you'd think he was the best rated contractor in town—just a guy who showed up with his toolkit and left you with a full, functioning, beautiful, sturdy house.

Advertisement

As big a fan as I am of his poignant later work, my favorite period of Forster's is his '80s period, when he played downcast, slightly sleazy dudes on missions of mercy. I love his depressive hero shtick in "Alligator," the way he never once lets on that he's doing more than the job of city cop requires, even as he's trying to blow up a 30-foot reptile terrorizing his city. But his work in William Lustig's "Vigilante" catapulted it into the upper echelon of late grindhouse. 

Even though "Maniac Cop 2" is Lustig's masterpiece, "Vigilante" is Lustig's most soulful work—a "Death Wish" remake with an actual moral underpinning, asking questions of its violent world and characters every step of the way. If not for an everyman type like Forster in the role, the film would slip off balance. With him in the role, it became a classic. 



Popular Blog Posts

Star Trek: Picard Pushes Through Nostalgia in First Three Episodes Brian Tallerico

A TV review of Star Trek: Picard.

Chaz Ebert's Top 10 Films (And Then Some) of 2019 Chaz Ebert

Chaz Ebert reveals her Top Ten (PLUS) Films of 2019.

Who do you read? Good Roger, or Bad Roger? Roger Ebert

This message came to me from a reader named Peter Svensland. He and a fr...

Creator of Veep Returns with Hugh Laurie on HBO’s Avenue 5 Brian Tallerico

A TV review of the new HBO show Avenue 5, created by Armando Iannucci and starring Hugh Laurie.

Popular Reviews

Miss Americana
Hillary
Beanpole
The Assistant
Reveal Comments
comments powered by Disqus