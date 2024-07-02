The Artful Tenderness of A Quiet Place: Day One

The low-stakes but high-impact strategy here is part of a subgenre of story that I'm fond of, in which characters go to great lengths to accomplish tasks whose rewards are objectively tiny and don't cover the financial or emotional costs of the mission. One example is the David Lynch movie "The Straight Story," where an elderly man who decides to make amends with his estranged brother before he dies and chooses to drive the distance in a tractor that can't go more than twelve miles per hour. Another example is the Charles Portis novel Norwood, about a Korean War veteran who travels all the way from Arkansas to New York City and back to collect $70 owed to him by an army buddy.

What struck me most about this movie is its absolute confidence in the idea that if the characters seem like fully thought-out human beings whose emotions and need we connect with, you don't need nonstop action to keep audiences riveted. I don't know what the ratio of action to character development is in this film versus the others, but it feels like there's less of the creatures. They're treated like an elemental force, like a fire or flood or tornado, or like high-tech enemy combatants who invade another country but never leave their vehicles (their bodies gleam like armor and seem nearly impregnable). You don't know what they want or how they got to Earth, and you know (because this is a prequel) that they won't be defeated or even impeded — that the only possible outcome is, the main characters die, or one of them gets to live.

Although Krasinski didn't direct this movie, or write the other two (the script for the first film is an original by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck), there's continuity between all three "Quiet Place" films and Krasinski's recent "IF," in that none of the films move according to the typical rhythms of a Hollywood blockbuster, and could be considered indulgent by some in the way that they spend long scenes simply observing human behavior and luxuriating in whatever kind of moment the movie is creating. Although I wouldn't describe any of the films as particularly deep, they are artful in their simplicity, and inspiring in their belief that if you have good actors playing characters with simply delineated needs and goals, the audience will follow you anywhere, and bend to adapt to whatever the film's needs happen to be.