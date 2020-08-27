We Were Part of a Revenge Squad: Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady on Love Fraud

How the sisterhood of women wronged by Smith banded together to hunt him down, with the aid of a colorful bounty hunter, is the focus of Ewing and Grady’s four-part Showtime docuseries, “Love Fraud,” which instantly ranks among the year’s best thrillers. It is the latest triumph from this versatile pair of documentarians, whose collaborations have also included the Ebertfest selection “Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You,” a rousing profile of the trailblazing television icon, and the riveting Netflix film, “One of Us,” which follows members of New York’s Hasidic community as they attempt to break free from the beliefs instilled in them. Prior to the premiere of “Love Fraud” on Sunday, August 30th, Ewing and Grady took time to speak with RogerEbert.com via Zoom about how this project brought them newfound freedom, their decision to become members of a “revenge squad” and why all women should ask men for references prior to their first date.

What are the benefits of a docuseries versus a feature, and how would this series be diminished if it were wedged into the length of a film?

Heidi Ewing (HE): We talked about that a lot because when we go into a story, we always ask ourselves what makes it cinematic. Should it be an article in The New Yorker or a podcast instead? Why should this get a filmic treatment? We tell up-and-coming filmmakers to ask themselves that question. A topic is not inherently a film. Something that happened in the past with no visual elements might also not be a film even if you are interested in it. So we are very rigorous with that exercise. The first question we ever ask is why does this meet the standard for a visual treatment. With “Love Fraud,” we really had to figure out whether or not this was a film. Is there a three-act structure that we can get to? Is there definitely going to be a satisfying ending? We didn’t know if there would be. And we had never done a series, so the format wasn’t a given at the outset.

Once we started meeting all the women, we realized that it was quite a chorus. There were going to be twists and turns and we were going to be chasing this guy with an unknown outcome. We decided that a series was going to be a better treatment for this because a lot of the things that interested us were these side stories with a lot of color. They were tangents that are often very hard to work into a film because they interrupt the narrative. It’s less about the actual format of a series, and more about the expectation that the audience has regarding a series. For whatever reason, American audiences have decided that it’s okay in a series to take a crazy hairpin turn and then hang out in the bayou for ten minutes with a character who is just full of color and makes you think. And then you can come back to the narrative. Those sorts of tangents are encouraged. You have different expectations when you sit down to watch a film all at once, whereas with a series, you can watch one episode and come back to it three days later. You have a lot of flexibility.