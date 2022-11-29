A Frequency: Tilda Swinton and Joanna Hogg on The Eternal Daughter

You mentioned this connection of your films, and this one made me think of “Exhibition,” which all took place in one house. I love the line in “The Eternal Daughter” about buildings having memories. How did you find your location for this film and how did you connect the memories in that building to the memories of your mother?

JH: I found the house actually on the internet because it was when we were all at home around March of 2020. Tilda and I were already having a conversation about “The Eternal Daughter,” but there was no house yet. Very, very crucial for all my films is the space that it takes place in, so it is just almost the most important thing to find. So I was Googling houses around the country, and it was very much about finding an image of a building that made me feel a little bit scared. So I looked at Scotland, I looked in Cornwall. I looked at the most haunted houses in the UK. Then I saw an image of Soughton Hall in north Wales, and it just looked frightening, but also very beautiful.

TILDA SWINTON: And very cinematic. I think that's the other thing, is that it feels almost as if it's appeared in films in our imagination before; they haven’t. No one's ever shot in it before.

JH: Which was a really nice thing because there were other houses that I found that had been used in “Downton Abbey” and other things and it needed to be something that we've never experienced before on film.

It's surprising that it's never been shot before because it reminded me of the opening sequence of Ken Russell's “Lair of the White Worm,” which I saw way too young, and that opening was like going back into that memory, so I was already terrified from the start. The atmosphere also makes you feel like the end of a Victorian ghost story, like the ones Edith Wharton wrote where you don't know what you read by the end and have to read it again. Were any of those inspirations in the tone of the film?

JH: One film was Jacques Tourneur’s “Night of the Demon” which is really atmospheric.

TS: Also, “The Innocents,” of course. One of the things that “The Innocents” has a very uninhibited use of dry ice, which encourages that outside on the lake with the images, and there's something very no holds barred about that.

JH: And incredible sound design. Actually, with Jovan Ajder, the sound designer, we listened to “The Innocents.” We watched it, but really listened to the soundtrack of that and how the sounds are very unnatural, in a way, and very, very, very present. Then there were lots of short stories. I read Edith Wharton's short ghost stories, but also M. R. James, of course, it goes without saying, and Kipling as well. So it was more reading than watching in a way.