The Story of Who We Are: Gregory Nava Helps Celebrate Selena’s 50th Birthday

But the movie that Nava is most likely going to be remembered for is “Selena” (1997), a musical biopic that simultaneously immortalized the slain Tejano singer and made Jennifer Lopez into a star. Much the same way that “Rebel Without a Cause” (1955) was a touchstone for white American teens in the 1950s or “Boyz N the Hood” (1991) was a cultural marker in the African-American community, Selena has become almost sacred in the Mexican-American community. The contours of the movie may seem familiar—a bright and talented emerging star has a career cut short by tragedy—but what distinguishes Selena is what’s going on underneath the story. The movie depicts a loving, working-class Mexican-American family finding acceptance—and success—in America. And Jennifer Lopez gives a lightning-in-a-bottle star performance.

Nava, 72, is still active in the community. (He mentors many young Latinx filmmakers.) For the occasion of Selena’s 50th birthday, which would have been today, he got on the phone to discuss the origins of the project, meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time, and the movie’s lasting legacy in our culture.

How aware were you, if at all, of Selena’s music before her passing?

I knew about her, and New Line had suggested that we could get Selena to sing “Angel Baby” for my film, “Mi Familia.” She was one of the candidates to actually sing that, and so I was aware of her, and I knew about her singing. She had a very low register of her voice—she had one of the most extraordinary instruments, certainly in Latino music, but I think in all pop music because she had a very low register, and she sang in the same registry as a man. When she sang her songs with her backup singers, they didn’t put it up an octave. She would sing in the same register, so she would have this incredible mezzo power in her voice, and that is very unusual for a woman singer, which is why we couldn’t use her for singing “Angel Baby” because “Angel Baby” was one of the highest sopranos in any pop music—it was way stratospheric, way up there, way out of her registry for that song. But I thought she was brilliant, of course, and I loved her music, and she was on the cusp of crossing over at that particular time. So when we were editing “Mi Familia” was when she was murdered, and it was horrific. I remember all of us were shocked by that event, and, of course, I eventually offered to write and direct that film.

How did that project first come to you?

Well, I think that the family wanted to make a movie of Selena, and they got on this very shortly after her passing. And the reason why they wanted to do this—and Abraham was very smart because there were so many rumors and negativity and people taking pictures off her dead body, it was just insane what happened—and Howard Stern saying all those horrible things about how I wanted to screw her coffin and things like that. It was just awful, and he was concerned about cementing her legacy and who she truly was. And he felt that the best way to do that was to make a major motion picture about “Selena.”