Something Deeper in Badass Immortal Heroes: Gina Prince-Bythewood and KiKi Layne on The Old Guard

GINA PRINCE-BYTHEWOOD: It was in the graphic novel, and in the script. And when I got to it, I was both surprised and also moved and so connected to those characters; I thought it was a beautiful love story. I love the fact that these men, how they met is so amazing that their love has endured so long. It was past love and just became a soulful thing. That was really beautiful. And that speech regardless of who you are, I think anyone would love their significant other to say those words to them. So, I was moved by it and excited to be able to put that up on the screen, something that felt so different, especially in this genre.

KiKi, you have a remarkable, very intense fight with Charlize Theron in an airplane. There's a lot of character in the middle of that action, the way your different fighting styles come together.

KIKI LAYNE: It was crazy. That was the very first thing that we filmed. So, day one getting thrown right into it. On the day, I was very much like wait, really are we doing this? But looking back I’m grateful for it. It gave us such a great starting place and foundation for this action-packed movie with characters who are so complex and are struggling with so many things within themselves.

That scene really laid out for where we were going to continue to take the scene, and take the film and take Andy and Nile's relationship. But it definitely required very different preparation for me, being in the gym more than I’ve ever been in the gym in my life. Working with weapons and stuff for the first time, I mean they threw it all at me, but it had to get done.

I also loved your character's first scene, which shows us her intelligence and compassion as well as her skills.

KL: Gina made it clear, before even getting on set, that she wanted the audience to really see something deeper in these characters beyond being the badass, immortal heroes.