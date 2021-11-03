Shouting in Parking Lots: Jim Cummings and P.J. McCabe on The Beta Test

It’s a film that’s very clearly about power structures in a post-Weinstein way that I’m not sure people have talked about much yet. Just because we know about Harvey and Rudin, doesn’t mean these things aren’t still happening. So this is kind of a big place to start but how do we dismantle those structures?

JIM CUMMINGS: So, it’s very simple. Obviously, having women being above the line is an incredibly important thing. There is something specific to testosterone that corrupts power dynamics. Women can also be corrupted by power, but it’s far less so, and the dynamics have only been controlled by the cheesy fraternity brothers who end up helping each other into these awful positions of abuse. That’s the easiest thing in every power dynamic—more estrogen than testosterone to make sure you don’t fuck things up. But then, I think calling it out, and I think humor is very helpful from our understanding. We always say that laughter is the mind sneezing. If you can make jokes about the powers that be, often those powers that be will then soften and become much more able to laugh at themselves and realize they don’t want to be like that because it’s not cool. Being courageous and fighting the powers that be with humor is the easiest way we’ve found.

P.J. MCCABE: Taking pretty serious issues and not so much making fun of them … well, kind of, very much so making fun of them, and bringing light to some very dark situations is a way to bridge the gap hopefully.

JC: I don’t know. How do you think we fix it? We’re open to suggestions.

I think what you’re getting at is leveling the playing field—the idea that people can’t be above being made fun of. If you can make fun of your boss then it balances things out in a way that shifts the power dynamic.

JC: I think another thing is that the exponential increase in technology that allows 4K cameras to be bought for not much money—in an iPhone, basically—all of that is democratizing the film energy, which is causing stress among the higher-ups but if the subordinates are now the competition then it really IS a level playing field. I think we’re only going to become more like the music industry in that there will be a lot more ugliness of people in the film industry to people—trying to make them feel inadequate—but hopefully they all end up moving to Wall Street to follow the money instead of brutalizing the art world.