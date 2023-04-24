Quietly Revolutionary: Abby Ryder Fortson and Kelly Fremon Craig on Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

The same could be said of Craig’s own work, notably the unforgettable scene in “The Edge of Seventeen” where a mortified Steinfeld has her teacher (Woody Harrelson) read a sexually explicit text that she accidentally sent to her crush. A look at the film’s blooper reel suggests that the actors had a blast filming it, and Abby affirmed that the onset environment while filming “Margaret” was immensely comfortable.

“The set that Kelly created, and along with everyone else, was so inviting and welcoming,” said Abby. “I really felt all of the support from everyone. On a set, we are all there with a common goal to make a really great movie, and I felt that specifically on this one. Especially when dealing with so many sometimes sensitive topics such as faith and body-changing, it’s important that you feel safe onset and I always did. Kelly was always very supportive, understanding and respectful of everything that I felt, and I knew that I could go up to her and tell her anything. Kelly knows how to give her actors the moments for themselves to really prepare and delve into their characters, but she was always present and ready to help. She was just incredible to work with and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet.”

“It’s always very important for me to create an environment that feels safe and nurturing, where everybody feels like they have room to try things that don’t work,” said Craig. “I’ll say, ‘I’m going to pitch ideas that don’t work and are bad. I want you to pitch ideas as well. Let’s really reach for them and not be afraid to fail.’ There’s a lot of talking and back and forth about ‘where your body says that you want to go,’ because I am very physical. I am oftentimes standing in the person’s place and saying, ‘Do you feel like you want to go here? Because my body makes me want to leave the room when he says that.’ When I’m blocking a scene, I’m running around being each person. Even when I’m writing, I don’t see this person or that person sitting there talking to one other. I am each person in my head, so I’m looking through their eyeballs and I’m feeling what each one is feeling. It’s only later when I go to direct it that I have to think about where we are exactly.”

While speaking with Abby, I quoted one of the answers that she gave me at age 12 in which she said, “When we all work together, we are all learning from each other because we each get a piece of the project.” I followed that up by asking her what she had learned from her collaborators on this project, such as the letter-writing she maintained in character with Bates.

Kathy Bates and Abby Ryder Fortson in “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” Photo credit: Dana Hawley.

“We had started that before we had even met in person to really gain some insight into our characters,” revealed Abby. “We were building this bank of improv stories that we could use while onset, and it really helped us develop our bond. And I’m really proud of my younger self for saying that! Wow, that was very good! [laughs] When we are onset, we are always learning from each other and grasping different things that everyone brings to the table. That’s one of my favorite things about acting is that we are all in this together. We are all working together to create something beautiful.”