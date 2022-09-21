People Who You Know: Essie Davis on The Justice of Bunny King and Nitram

Another film guaranteed to earn a spot on my best of the year list is “Nitram,” which is now streaming on AMC+ and available for rental. It is directed by Davis’s husband, Justin Kurzel, and stars Caleb Landry Jones who earned the Best Actor prize at Cannes for his portrayal of Martin “Nitram” Bryant, the deeply troubled young man who carried out the Port Authority massacre—the worst in Australia’s modern history—which killed 35 people and wounded 23 others in 1996. Davis completely disappears into the role of a woman who befriends Bryant in the days leading up to the shooting, while another towering Aussie talent, Judy Davis, is equally spellbinding as his bewildered mother.

I recently had the privilege of interviewing Essie Davis via Zoom about these two extraordinary films, the lengths she has taken to protect young actors from harrowing subject matter and the urgency of “Nitram” amidst America’s current gun violence epidemic.

How did you and Gaysorn, whom I recently interviewed, go about connecting over your shared vision of the character of Bunny King?

The first version of the script that Gaysorn sent to me just blew my mind when I read it. It was so powerful and funny and boisterous, and I just loved that Bunny was full of fight. There were some problems at the end that needed resolving, but when the film was financed a year later, it had been through so much script development that it had been ironed out within an inch of its life and quite vacuumed of soul. When I turned up to do all my preparation work on it, I said, “This isn’t the script I’ve joined you to make. The original script, even though it’s got flaws in it, is the one with fire and passion.” Gaysorn completely agreed with me, and although there was a lot of other preparation going on, we ended up pulling out of the garbage bin all of this gold that had been thrown away.

It was quite wonderful to find the writer’s original fire and joy. There is a hopefulness in the unstoppable kind of drive that Bunny has to succeed, to problem solve and to make things work in order to be with her kids. No matter how hard she gets shoved down, she keeps on standing up again. Both Gaysorn and I were definitely on the same page in terms of how important it was to have this hope in the film and for it not to just be a bleak story, because it’s so many women’s stories. So many women are in this situation. Even though Bunny makes some terrible mistakes, she is a hero, and I just love that. She chooses to fight and stand up for her niece when she could quietly make her own life slightly better instead.