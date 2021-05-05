My Mother's Stories: Michael Koresky on Films of Endearment

I just have to say that the "Mommie Dearest" chapter is an important piece of writing about that film. "Mommie Dearest" is such a camp classic it's difficult to talk about it as an actual movie, and it's difficult to talk about Dunaway's performance—which I think has a brilliance to it. Who else would have even attempted to do what she does in that performance? You wrote about it in a way that was sensitive to all those aspects while also admitting, Listen, this movie is hysterical. I love the line in the movie when Joan says something like "I want you to take that wall down—"

I'll tell you exactly what she says. [perfect imitation of Dunaway/Crawford] "I'm going to tear down that bitch of a bearing wall and put a window where it ought to be!" My mother quotes that line all the time.

It's easy to treat "Mommie Dearest" as a joke but of course when they were making it they didn't think it was a joke. Dunaway treated it with utter seriousness.

That chapter goes to the heart of the book in that there are always two levels. There's the emotional connection you have with something, like the connection I have with my mother about movies, and then there's the analytical side. You have to balance the two. "Mommie Dearest" is a good example of a film I knew I had to write about in a way that was real to my experience of watching it with my mom, which is that this movie makes us laugh, but I also had to take myself out of that personal experience and analyze it as a film, and also analyze how it relates to my mother's trauma. I had to do all that while also being fair to Faye Dunaway and Joan Crawford. A whole other layer was knowing that my grandmother—who had been abusive to my mother—was a huge Joan Crawford fan and refused to watch "Mommie Dearest" her whole life.

The "Baby Boom" chapter was so interesting! Your mother said, "This character is lucky she found such a nice man. I felt the same way." Could you talk about her comment and your response to it?

"Baby Boom"—unlike the other movies in the book—has a politically fraught ideology. I have wrestled with it over the years. It is one of my mother's favorites, without question. In re-visiting it with her, there were all these levels to deal with and that quote is a good example. I can stand here and say "Here is my idea of what feminism is supposed to be." But my mother— who came of age and got married and had her first child during the mainstreaming of second-wave feminism—has her own perspective that is much more valid than mine. If she thinks "Baby Boom" is reflective of an idea of feminism she believes in, then that's what the movie becomes. That's what the movie is for her. When Diane Keaton leaves the rat race and goes to Vermont, and discovers her country maternal self (while at the same time starting a business empire, let's not forget), this was considered by a lot of critics of the film as a betrayal of feminism, when in fact it's a lot more complex than that. Nancy Meyers is doing something complex in her script, and we don't want to talk about things in nuanced ways anymore, everything has to be black or white. The firm tries to seduce Keaton to come back to New York, promising all these perks, and she turns them down, not because she wants to be a mommy in a rocking chair but because she's actually building something for herself.