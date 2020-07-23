Misbehaving is Good: Marjane Satrapi on Radioactive

Beyond the obvious admiration that Marie Curie’s achievements merit, did you relate to her determination on a personal level? There’s a scene where she describes radium as an element that doesn’t behave like it should, a statement that also applies to her as a woman deifying the societal rules of the time.

Absolutely. A very well behaved woman does not go very far. We need to misbehave. If they say, “As a lady you should not do this,” or “As a lady you should not do that,” then after a while I’d say, “F**k it, I’m not a lady so what? I’m not a lady but now I’m free.” I’ve had to misbehave practically all my life to be able to do what I wanted to do. If I had behaved the way I was supposed to behave, then I wouldn’t do anything that I do. You have to fight, you have to be fierce, you have to be angry sometimes, you have to yell, and you have to defend yourself. The way society wants us to be is not this way. It’s very surprising to me that sometimes I’ve heard comments saying, “Oh, Marie Curie, she was such a difficult character.” Well yeah, she’s a genius! I mean, if you are the only person in the whole world who has two Nobel Prizes in two different fields, you don’t have the time to think about, “Does my neighbor like me?” because you are concentrated on something else. When people would say that I’d tell them, “Would you ask the same questions if she was a man?” Because for a man people would say, “He is a genius, so obviously he is difficult.” But when it comes to women you always have to be proper, kind, convenient and friendly, which nobody can be all the time. What you are saying it’s right, this in an element that doesn’t behave exactly the way it should, and for me that’s actually the only way to be. Misbehaving is good. I like misbehaving.

It’s been six years since your last movie. Did this feel like an unusually long break for any particular reason, like finding the right project, or was this just the natural timeline for a project like this and how you like to work?

It was not a long break. “The Voices” came out in 2014, and I finished shooting this film in 2018, but it’s just the time it takes for it to get finished. It had been a year since it was finished before it came out last year at festivals, and then the coronavirus happened. That’s why it’s coming out so late. Basically I take four years between films. In the meantime, I started another film, worked on it for a year, and in the end it didn’t work out. In the middle of that I painted and had other jobs. I do a film when I think that it’s a story I really want to tell. It must be really important for me to be willing to make the effort. Now, I’ve realized lately that I don’t have so much time left to live. It’s not like I’m going to live another 100 years, so I’m going to work faster now. Normally I like to take my time because I have to do things my way. With this movie, from the moment I said I wanted to do it until the moment I started to shot it was a year and half, then it took a year and a half to complete it, and then it took another year for it to come out. It’s very long.

Going back to “The Voices,” which is a movie I personally adore, it seems like a chapter in your career that dumbfounded some people because it was unlike what you had done before. How do you feel about that film in hindsight?

I loved making "The Voices" and I love genre movies. If you look at what I have done until now I don’t have two films that are alike. My goal in life is to be able to make 12 or 13 films, I haven’t decided what is going to be the last one, but I want all of them to be completely different because I want to try new stuff. I really wanted to make “Radioactive” because it’s a complete story and it talks about things that I love, but I never want to make another biography again. I’m finished with them. I’ve done it. Now I want to do something that’s completely different. We’ll see what that is.