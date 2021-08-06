It's Not My Swan Song: Udo Kier on His Latest Drama and How Much He Has Left to Give

Kier stars as Mr. Pat Pitsenbarger, "the Liberace of Sandusky, Ohio." Inspired by the real Mr. Pat, writer/director Todd Stephens creates a terrific tribute to an audacious gay hairdresser who dared to live out loud—and out of the closet—long before the world was been ready for him. “Swan Song” begins with Mr. Pat, moldering away in a retirement home in a soiled sweatsuit. His glory days seem long behind him. Then, comes an offer he cannot refuse: style the hair of the town’s most powerful socialite one last time, for her funeral. Walking into town becomes an odyssey to get the tools, face his former friends, confront the past, make amends, and go out with a bang. Of course, he’ll do it in style, trading his shabby sweats for a splendid mint-green leisure suit.

Filled with ruthless reads and tender moments, “Swan Song” is being celebrated not only for enchanting audiences but also for showcasing Kier’s incredible range. Who would have predicted it’d be a crowd-funded indie shot on-location in Ohio that would give this iconic actor such raucous acclaim? No one is more surprised or delighted than the man himself.

What attracted you to “Swan Song”?

I got the script sent by Todd Stephens and I liked the script very much. I wanted to meet him. He came to Palm Springs—that's where I live now. So, he came down here, and we talked about the film. I liked him. If I hadn’t liked him, I wouldn't have done the movie.

I heard you asked to shoot in chronological order. Tell me about that.

I wanted to shoot the retirement home [section] first—chronological—because I didn't want to go in the green suit, then three days later I'm lying in bed as an old man in a retirement home. So, we did it as chronologic as much as we could. The whole film was basically—I can say—without rehearsal. We just did it, it wasn't that kind of acting-acting.

I always remember Lars von Trier, who I’ve worked with for 30 years. I just worked with him again for a couple of weeks in “The Kingdom,” the last episode. I’ve made about 10 movies with him. When we did “Dogville,” sitting at a table was Lauren Bacall, Ben Gazzara, James Caan, Nicole Kidman, Chloë Sevigny, and Stellan Skarsgård, and Udo Kier. And Lars came into our little hotel where we were eating, and he said, "Don't act, please."

