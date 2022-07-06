Female Filmmakers in Focus: Sara Dosa on Fire of Love

A recurrent theme in your filmography is people who intertwined with nature and the mysticism of that. What draws you to those kinds of stories?

I’m endlessly fascinated by how humans make meaning out of the natural world. Specifically, how they can form relationships with the power of nature. I really come to the word sentience. I feel like there's this tendency to anthropomorphize nature, and to make nature human in a way. I think that that's kind of a beautiful thing that can allow for a very personalized relationship. But, also seeing nature as sentience, without anthropomorphizing, nature as nature is extremely meaningful. It's something I'm really inspired by. To think of volcanoes having intelligence, which they do. I'm very curious about what that means. And, also, politically, there's so many narratives out there about how the Earth is dead. It's a resource to be capitalized upon or extracted from. And so I think showcasing how alive and powerful the natural world is, and also that humans are not separate from it. We're all part of it. That's really important to me, specifically, at this kind of juncture of history that we find ourselves in.

You went through about 200 hours of footage. How do you decide which footage to keep and did you have various cuts or different lengths of the doc before you landed on the final version?

First we started with an outline. That was immensely helpful to us, because there was just so much footage. We did watch everything. We watched probably about 180 hours of Maurice and Katia’s own 16 millimeter footage. Then there's about 45 to 50 hours of interviews that were shot of Maurice and Katia that was shot by other people. So we did watch and go through all of that as well. We wrote this outline ahead of time, which helped us to decipher the steps of a love story. That was just very useful in focusing things down. Because there was just so much amazing imagery that we we're just like, “Ah, this is incredible.” And you want to use it, but we couldn’t if it's not going to fit in. I really feel like Maurice and Katia’s legacy and what they left behind is so expansive and magical and beguiling that there could really be 20 films made from their archive, and each of them would be totally unique. But there are a lot of scenes and images that still are stuck in my mind that I would love to figure out a way to use them.

Did you do much research outside of that archival and sort of what was that process?

Yeah, we did do a lot of research outside of the archival process. One of the things that was particularly special was getting to interview people who knew and loved Maurice and Katia and worked with them. We never interviewed them on camera, because we always knew from the beginning that we wanted this to be told through their own archival material. But I had really long conversations with the cinematographers that they worked with, other geologists, and spent a really wonderful long day with Maurice’s brother in Nancy, France. It was really important to us to get behind just the materials that they left to make sure we were telling an accurate story. That can often not be expressed in public facing materials. So conducting those interviews was very valuable. We also read the nearly 20 books that Maurice and Katia authored. That really helped us to understand their voices and the richness of their personalities, which really comes through in the writing. Then there's a number of biographies about them, too, as well as scientific articles. So we really geeked out.