The elves speak to Ragga; she says that they keep her up at night. Dosa’s camera captures her saying this last factoid as nonchalantly as footage of her hanging with her family, or giving a tour to people in which she encourages them to use their child-like sense of logic. “Open your heart, listen with the ears of your inner-child ... you can do the grown-up thinking later,” she advises them.

The major conflict within this character study involves a proposed road that will be paved through sacred land that is populated by elves. Along with fellow environmentalists, Ragga leads a peaceful protest against the construction company. The police then show up, and drag them away. This road disturbs places like the an elf chapel, known as Ófeigskirkja, which Ragga then reports has been placed on a massive rock that could be salvaged. She writes a letter to the mayor, imploring him about the elf population that lives on the giant rock. His response and resulting actions may surprise you.

This story of the road then brings in a larger context, which proves to be more interesting—how Iceland has been lead astray by its belief in money, especially in the late 2000s where they suffered their own economic collapse. The debt was inflated by “Viking bankers,” and prospective communities with new homes and facilities were left deserted, reminders of the type of real money that was lost in the pursuit of credit. Scattered throughout the documentary, this insight into Iceland proves more fascinating than the low-key magical realism that takes up much of the edit's focus.

Ragga remains a subject one wants to be kind toward, but does not believe. The documentary becomes a bit queasy as it follows her as she uses religious language, or elf content in this case, to disrupt infrastructure—however destructive it is—when nature is the more convincing, universal argument and cause. These sequences are not heartening, but frustrating, especially when viewing them with American lenses, regarding our own long, ugly history of people using their faith to influence decisions that affect all.