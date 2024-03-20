No Matter How Big He Gets, David Dastmalchian Still Wants to Scare You

A movie like “Misery,” [what] we all fail to fully acknowledge, because it’s too unsettling, isn’t that we’re afraid some stalker is going to become obsessed with us and ruin our lives and snap our ankles in half—it’s that we have the potential to become obsessed with things, ideas, people, to the point that we lose ourselves in them. I’ve always felt that was the scariest thing about Kathy Bates’ performance—not that she was the wolf on the outside of town, but that she was the monster that lurks within everyone.

You’re a self-proclaimed comic book nerd, and you’ve been in superhero movies. That genre has gone through a rough period of late—so much so that there’s conversation in the industry that there’s superhero movie fatigue. What do you think can be done to fix that?

I, first and foremost, don’t believe there is such a thing as superhero fatigue. There is such a thing as not-incredibly-well-executed-movie fatigue, and I think that needs to be acknowledged.

Let’s look at the facts: Comic books have been in print and picked up on a monthly basis by legions of readers and fans for almost 100 years. Publishers, if you look historically, have gone through difficult, sluggish sales times when you could say those were not great runs—maybe the art and the writing was not the caliber that it was in the five years preceding that when such-and-such team was writing this series. So, to me, it’s about getting the right filmmakers paired with the right projects, giving them the time and the support and the resources that they need to make the films that they need to make. And then [it’s] understanding that the path to exceptional storytelling—if anyone’s brave enough to do this—is eliminating all of the middleman-muckying that happens when corporate executives, agents and business people are pulling the levers on the creative process.

That someone like James Gunn is going to be making a Superman film is such good news for all of us who know and believe that there is no such thing as superhero fatigue. James Gunn is the head of a studio, so he’s going to be able to get the support that he needs to make sure that he has the time—to make sure that he has the resources—to make the film that we all are dying to see. I’m optimistic about it.

Is there sci-fi fatigue? Is there horror fatigue? No. We go through dips and lulls and peaks and valleys. As soon as a particular type of burger broke the bank on Wall Street, all of a sudden every other chain was trying to replicate that exact same burger and churn it out faster and more furiously than anybody else. We can’t look at movies like motherfucking burgers! They’re not goddamn burgers—they’re fucking movies!

Little kids go with their hearts and their minds open, excited to sit in the magical palace of the cinema and be transported somewhere—kids know, down in their bones, when they’re being shown a commercial. You remember, as a kid, the difference between certain cartoons that were absolutely commercials and the ones that were really fun, transportive stories about people on adventures and going through all the Joseph Campbell magic of storytelling. There’s a difference, and we know it.