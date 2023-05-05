A True Marriage of Picture and Music: Benjamin Millepied on Carmen

Millepied hails from the world of dance, having been the principal dancer at the New York City Ballet from 2003 to 2011 and choreographer for films like “Black Swan” and “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.” In his directorial debut, Millepied reorients the story as a border narrative: After the murder of her mother, Carmen (Melissa Barrera) runs away to Los Angeles, California, searching for Masilda (Rossy de Palma), a club owner. She finds further trouble, however, when she attempts to illegally cross the border. There, a band of bloodthirsty militia in tandem with border patrol hunt migrants for sport. Before any harm can come to her, Aidan (Paul Mescal), a soldier battling PTSD, saves her. The two embark on a journey of romance and fear, unfolding on intoxicatingly fantastical set pieces and magical realistic settings. Nicholas Brittell’s uniquely operatic score adds startlingly charged music to their every step.

With his reimagining of “Carmen,” Millepied could’ve gone the easy route by delivering more of the same. Instead, he takes a bold swing to put a fresh contemporary stamp on the classic source material. The result not only offers lush sounds and evocative dance but tremendous chemistry between Barrera and Mescal for a swooning tale of love and loss.

Millepied spoke with RogerEbert.com about the influences that informed his adaptation, why he cast Mescal, and his fruitful collaboration with Brittell.

For this adaptation of Carmen, what was the guiding principle you stuck with?

A drama with music and dance. Not like a fantasy musical. With a character like Aidan, he's dancing in a still realistic, still somewhat physical world with her. And I didn’t want him to suddenly look like a trained dancer, you know? There was a sense of realism that with this Marine, we're not gonna suddenly make him jump around with insane grace. There had to be a sense of realism, so you wouldn't be pulled out of the story. It's not so common to see dramas where you can dance. You have the lighter kind of musical that we see a lot if you think of the success of “La La Land.” So I was interested in going the other direction, and I think the atmosphere of the film and the kind of film I wanted to make was really clear. And Nick [Britell] and I really shared the same desire for the same kind of film.