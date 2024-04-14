An Incorrect Image Of Ourselves: Mike Flanagan on Oculus' Tenth Anniversary

Whatever happened to “Dobaara: See Your Evil,” the 2017 Bollywood remake of “Oculus”? I remember when that was in theaters, and since then, I’ve also read that it wasn't technically an unofficial remake since Trevor Macy has an executive producer credit (though I imagine that was tacked on later). You can’t even find “Dobaara: See Your Evil” on YouTube, and I’ve read that, somehow, scarcity has nothing to do with who owns the rights to the movie…

I have no idea. We loved it but were not aware that they were making it. Still, when they had finished the film, the director and the star came to Burbank and set up a private screening for us at the AMC Burbank theater. It was a really unusual situation for us because, first of all, there are all these unofficial Bollywood remakes in the market, and there's nothing you can do about 'em. Aside from whatever legal rights or issues they may or may not have, I think it's really cool when a story catches on in a way that someone wants to retell it through their own unique lens. And from a completely different culture! That's really neat.

I was fascinated by [“Dobaara: See No Evil”]. Prawaal Raman, the director, was very nervous to show it to us. I said to him: “Dude, I just think it's amazing you guys took the time and the resources to do this.” That movie is wild. They did a bunch of stuff we had wanted to do and didn't. They had a whole section of the movie dedicated to the mirror’s history and what led to the creation of the mirror. I also thought the acting was fascinating. I thought it was an incredibly fascinating exercise, including the things that carried over and the things that they completely invented. Even the things that resonated with an American audience did not resonate with an Indian audience, and vice versa. I tried to really encourage that movie and celebrate it. I don't know what happened to it though. I wish I had a copy.

I suspect that whatever deal they made, they probably made it with Relativity Media. And I know they made an above-board deal. My guess is that when Relativity folded, there was a lot of confusion. I don't even know who owns “Oculus” at this point. When places have tried to screen the movie, they reach out to us and ask, ‘Who do we contact to try to get a print?’ I have no idea. Relativity is scattered to the wind.

Who owns “Oculus” is a big question for me. That’s what stopped us from having any meaningful conversations about sequels over the years. I'd totally be interested in doing that, but I don't know who to talk to. We get different answers depending on where we go, and by the time we research it, it just looks too muddy. I think what likely happened is the fate of [“Dobaara: See Your Evil”] was probably tied to Relativity somehow.