Winners Announced for the 13th Annual AAFCA Awards

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has announced the winners of its 13th annual AAFCA Awards, which will be held on March 2nd at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles with a limited capacity audience and other health and safety protocols in place. The announcement was made today by AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson.

“It’s been a fantastic year for film,” said Robertson. “Just having passed the two-year mark of a global pandemic, great entertainment means more to all of us than ever before. This year’s AAFCA winners not only entertained us, but educated and inspired us and we’re looking forward to celebrating them at the AAFCA Awards.” Below are the list of winners...