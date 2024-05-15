The Red Carpets of the 2024 Chicago Critics Film Festival

“I’m a fan of [“Ghostlight”] and how those two works fit together in a constellation,” he told RogerEbert.com. “I think what both cumulatively say is that art can emerge in the most unlikely places. Even in places that can’t support it, it can still blossom.”

This emphasis on hope and resilience is also what prompted him to shoot the film with more warmth than what would normally be expected of a prison film. “The canon of prison films that have preceded ours has largely built most of our expectations of what prison is. Having actually gone inside a prison and particularly witnessed the beauty of the RTA program, I was far more interested in drawing closer to that than trying to perpetuate a lot of the gratuitous violence that has often been shown.”

Paul Raci, an Oscar-nominated actor for “Sound of Metal” who lived in Chicago for many years as a sign-language interpreter in the criminal justice system, told RogerEbert.com that “Sing Sing” hit close to home. Raci plays Brent Buell, a playwright and theater director who volunteered with the RTA program at Sing Sing for more than 10 years; Raci, alongside Colman Domingo, is one of the few SAG actors in a cast filled predominantly with people who were formerly incarcerated.

Yet for Raci, he shared that the set of Sing Sing was a gift because everyone came to learn from each other. “There was no ‘I'm above you,’ and it was an even field,” Raci told Roger Ebert. “These guys [referring to Maclin and Johnson] are real actors, and Colman and I were in their turf as we filmed in a prison. We weren’t on a Hollywood movie set. For me, I was just honored to be there and witness Clarence and Sean’s process. They gave me as much as I could ask from any actor I've ever worked with.”

Maclin affirmed that learning was a two-way street on set; while he had a lot of experience acting through being a part of RTA’s plays, performing for a film was a different experience altogether. “In theater you have to project big, because you want the guy in the seat in the far back to hear every enunciation,” Maclin shared. “For film, you bring it down. I didn’t have to be so loud.”

Emmy-winning actress, writer, and director Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”) brought her feature debut “Babes” to the festival on Saturday, introducing the Chicago premiere and participating in a lively post-film Q&A for her heartfelt buddy comedy, about two childhood best friends (Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau) whose bond is tested when one decides to have a baby on her own following a one-night stand.