The 22nd Black Reel Awards Honors its Winners, Led by The Harder They Fall

The 22nd Annual Black Reel Awards, presented by idobi, featured twelve live awards, five honorees and tributes to key films in the history of Black cinema. Jeymes Samuel’s western "The Harder They Fall" earned the most accolades with a total of six, while Reinaldo Marcus Green's sports drama, "King Richard," and Rebecca Hall's exquisite adaptation, "Passing," each earned three prizes. Among the evening's presenters were filmmaker Matthew Cherry, actors Colman Domingo and Anthony Mackie, actress Patina Miller, comedian Robin Thede, songwriter Diane Warren and sound mixer Russell Williams.
Entertainment luminaries honored with Special Achievement Awards included Vanguard Award winners Halle Berry and Nate Moore, Sidney Poitier Trailblazer Award winner Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Dee Humanitarian Award winner Chaz Ebert, and Oscar Micheaux Memorial Award winner Suzanne de Passe. “It is fitting that as we close Black History Month, this year’s Black Reel Awards continues to spotlight individuals who make cinematic strides,” said Black Reels CEO/Founder, Tim Gordon. “As opportunities increase, both above and below the line, we remain dedicated to shining a light on Black film creatives, while amplifying their voices throughout the industry. I’m also proud of our partnership with idobi Network. In working with their team and CMO Sherin Nicole, we will continue to expand our brand, both on traditional as well as non-traditional viewing platforms.”
You can find the full list of winners below, along with the full embedded virtual awards ceremony...
Outstanding Film | King Richard
Will Smith, Tim White & Trevor White, producers
Outstanding Director
Jeymes Samuel | The Harder They Fall
Outstanding Actor
Will Smith | King Richard
Outstanding Actress
Tessa Thompson | Passing
Outstanding Supporting Actor
Colman Domingo | Zola
Outstanding Supporting Actress
Aunjanue Ellis | King Richard
Outstanding Screenplay
Passing | Rebecca Hall
Outstanding Documentary
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, director
Outstanding Foreign-Language Film
African America (South Africa) | Muzi Mthembu, director
Outstanding Ensemble
The Harder They Fall | Victoria Thomas, casting director
Outstanding Voice Performance
Maya Rudolph | The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Outstanding Score
The Harder They Fall | Jeymes Samuel, composer
Outstanding Original Song
“Automatic Woman” (Bruised)
H.E.R., performer; H.E.R, Van Hunt & Brittany Hazzard, writers
Outstanding Independent Film
Zola | Janicza Bravo, director
Outstanding Short Film
Coffee | Jordan Pitt, director
Outstanding Independent Documentary
100 Years from Mississippi | Tarabu Betserai Kirkland, director
Outstanding Emerging Director
Jeymes Samuel | The Harder They Fall
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Male
Anthony Ramos | In the Heights
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Female
Ariana DeBose | West Side Story
Outstanding First Screenplay
Passing | Rebecca Hall
Outstanding Cinematography
The Tragedy of Macbeth | Bruno Delbonnel, cinematographer
Outstanding Costume Design
The Harder They Fall | Antoinette Messam, costume designer
Outstanding Editing
The Harder They Fall | Tom Eagles, editor
Outstanding Production Design
The Tragedy of Macbeth | Stefan Dechant, production designer
