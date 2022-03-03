The 22nd Black Reel Awards Honors its Winners, Led by The Harder They Fall

Entertainment luminaries honored with Special Achievement Awards included Vanguard Award winners Halle Berry and Nate Moore, Sidney Poitier Trailblazer Award winner Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Dee Humanitarian Award winner Chaz Ebert, and Oscar Micheaux Memorial Award winner Suzanne de Passe. “It is fitting that as we close Black History Month, this year’s Black Reel Awards continues to spotlight individuals who make cinematic strides,” said Black Reels CEO/Founder, Tim Gordon. “As opportunities increase, both above and below the line, we remain dedicated to shining a light on Black film creatives, while amplifying their voices throughout the industry. I’m also proud of our partnership with idobi Network. In working with their team and CMO Sherin Nicole, we will continue to expand our brand, both on traditional as well as non-traditional viewing platforms.”

You can find the full list of winners below, along with the full embedded virtual awards ceremony...

Outstanding Film | King Richard

Will Smith, Tim White & Trevor White, producers

Outstanding Director

Jeymes Samuel | The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Actor

Will Smith | King Richard

Outstanding Actress

Tessa Thompson | Passing

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Colman Domingo | Zola

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Aunjanue Ellis | King Richard

Outstanding Screenplay

Passing | Rebecca Hall

Outstanding Documentary

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, director

Outstanding Foreign-Language Film

African America (South Africa) | Muzi Mthembu, director

Outstanding Ensemble

The Harder They Fall | Victoria Thomas, casting director

Outstanding Voice Performance

Maya Rudolph | The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Outstanding Score

The Harder They Fall | Jeymes Samuel, composer

Outstanding Original Song

“Automatic Woman” (Bruised)

H.E.R., performer; H.E.R, Van Hunt & Brittany Hazzard, writers

Outstanding Independent Film

Zola | Janicza Bravo, director

Outstanding Short Film

Coffee | Jordan Pitt, director