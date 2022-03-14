SXSW 2022: Linoleum, Spin Me Round, I Love My Dad

Take Colin West’s “Linoleum,” a film with so many good ideas, especially in its final ten minutes, but without the clear vision to coalesce them into something that works from beginning to end. Part of the problem here is degree of difficulty in that West is trying to do something kind of like Charlie Kaufman’s “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” wherein reality and fantasy blur, but he’s almost unwilling to really dive into the deep end of weird cinema. Too much of “Linoleum” plays out like thin nostalgia before the film takes a turn into the surreal that it needed to have more of from the very beginning. “Linoleum” struggles greatly with tone, but I do admire the effort from all involved, especially Gaffigan, a household name who takes the time to support and encourage ambitious projects like this one.

Gaffigan plays Cameron Edwin, the host of a local science show with echoes of Bill Nye or Mr. Wizard (for readers old enough to get that reference). Cameron tells his daughter Nora (Katelyn Nacon) about how there are two kinds of people in the world—astronauts and astronomers. Cameron has become more of the latter but still dreams of going into space himself. As he’s dropping an application to NASA in a mailbox at the opening of the film, a sports car literally falls from the sky, the body of an actual astronaut tumbling out of the driver’s side door. Also played by Gaffigan, it’s the new guy in town, a sort of riff on “The Double” in that he’s the slightly more stylish, successful, and refined version of Cameron. He moves in across the street and Nora and the double’s son Marc (Gabriel Rush) get closer while Cameron’s wife Erin (Rhea Seehorn) finalizes their divorce. Then a rocket literally falls from the sky too.

What is happening in “Linoleum”? At first, it feels like a commentary on feelings of failure in middle-age. Can a man just disappear? Cameron loses his job; his marriage is crumbling; his father is dying. He’s at one of those turning points in life wherein a man wonders what role he’s going to play now that all of those who needed him are moving on. However, there’s an uncertainty from the beginning of West’s film that makes it clear that not everything is what it seems. I just wish the film felt a bit more confident in its tone instead of feeling like it’s treading water until its undeniably emotional climax. There’s a difference between building to a powerful ending like “Linoleum” and merely delaying it, and I’m not convinced that West accomplishes the former. One could really watch the last fifteen minutes of his film and get nearly as much out of it as someone who sees the whole thing. However, there’s no denying the finale is going to emotionally rock some people who will forgive all of the previous missteps. If only life could be that simple.