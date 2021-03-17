SXSW 2021: Dear Mr. Brody, The Lost Sons, The Oxy Kingpins

Instead “Dear Mr. Brody” is about the letters, with the film making a reverent point to explicitly say that it wants to “honor” them. It’s very aware of the sadness of these unopened letters, and the desperation within them, multiplied by the thousands. The efforts here to honor them are indeed heroic, starting with having actors monologue bits of them to the camera (with scratchy audio track to nudge period authenticity), or later, to have the actual people who sent them open the letters and read them out loud decades later. As “Dear Mr. Brody” makes a slightly clunky narrative shift to focusing on the people, it becomes incredibly powerful with these different passages that illuminate the needs people had in 1970s, which are often requests for specific sums of money that they will use to help the way they live, or the ones they love. "Dear Mr. Brody" exemplifies how when people are at the point to ask for money, it’s not like everyone wants to buy a sports car. As one person says in the film, Brody’s actions inspired people to think about what was most important to them, and as evidenced by numerous letters referenced, it’s not the entitlement of money. True to the saying: it’s “need, not greed.”

The deficiency of capitalism is an extremely depressing, stadium-sized force that's always on the horizon of this story; a force that Brody tried to fight it with an idea that proved to not be a plan, so much as a commercial for peace and love. Maitland's documentary, with its energetic visual style, makes the longing within these letters from 1970s as of-the-moment as they can. The intentions of this documentary are gorgeous, and its belief in Americans, past, present, and future is a force to be reckoned with.

Paul Fronczak has lived a full, meaningful life, even if he doesn’t know how old he is. Or, where he was born. His life is a bit of a mystery, and so too are the events in this story about a baby that was stolen from a Chicago hospital in the mid ‘60s, and then found in New Jersey two years later. That stolen baby was Paul, reunited with his parents and then went on to live a life. Or was it not?

Such a story of hard left-turns requires a good narrative balance, and Ursula Macfarlane's documentary “The Lost Sons” has it for the most part. It’s initially set up so that you aren’t worried about the missing baby, with a reenactment early on shows an eight-year-old finding the headlines about his story. But then “The Lost Sons” starts to catch up with modern times, and shows Paul’s life as a young man adjusting to this type of trauma he doesn’t understand. He becomes a bassist, travels to Las Vegas, becomes a body double for George Clooney—these parts aren’t entirely that interesting and the documentary loses a bit of its momentum. It's midway through that “The Lost Sons” reveals that Paul did not know everything he thought he knew about his identity, and blasts off into that thrilling unknown of true-crime and investigation that viewers love. After all, who are the people that make its title plural?