Sundance 2023: Fantastic Machine, Milithusando, The Eternal Memory

It begins most clearly with directors Axel Danielson and Maximilien Van Aertryck’s cutting investigation “Fantastic Machine.” In it, the filmmakers chronicle how humans have altered and often perverted the moving image to rewrite reality, from the oldest photograph (taken by Joseph Nicéphore Niépce in 1827) to the contemporary fascination of monetizing the pruned images of our lives for cultural cache.

Sometimes their observations can veer toward mocking, such as when they poke fun at how Eurovision, by virtue of a green screen, pretends their presenters are in different countries when they’re actually all in the same studio. At other points, the directors are scathing, like when they present an archival interview with Ted Turner espousing his philosophy behind the kind of escapism that makes “The Beverly Hillbillies” and exploitative cable news coverage as allied forms of entertainment.

Those moments, in a film that loves itself a montage, can put truth to power and comedy to video. But this searing and shocking examination of our popular culture, where content is king, is strongest when it scares the viewer. Think about how the directors use real B-roll of ISIS terrorists shooting a propaganda video. The terrorists bring props and a script. And it’s even, initially, played for laughs when the ISIS member can’t remember his lines. But “Fantastic Machine” goes a step further: In another sequence, the directors juxtapose sights of German director Leni Riefenstahl showing how she created Nazi propaganda (she’s basically giddy showing her technical expertise in uplifting genocide) fiercely edited against how Sidney Bernstein viewed his duty in trying to capture accurate images of the Holocaust.

“Fantastic Machine” reflects on the manipulation of the truth in our present news landscape: Anyone with a mic, a camera, and a YouTube channel can call themselves a reporter. And anyone with a big enough mouth can shout “Fake News.” But what’s even more fascinating is the ending, which considers the Voyager Golden Record, sent into space in 1977, as a welcome record to aliens of human existence. We know about the audio included. But did you know we included images that showed the best of humanity sans war, poverty, and strife? In this striking conclusion, our obsession with commanding the truth behind the image isn’t a new disease. It’s merely the human condition.