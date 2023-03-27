SBIFF 2023: Miranda's Victim, American Outlaws: Faces of True Crime

Even if the only cop show you’ve ever watched is “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” you can probably recite the Miranda Rights. This year marks the 60th anniversary of Miranda, and perhaps one reason it has resisted dramatization is that the man at the center of this landmark case that went to the Supreme Court was guilty, and some audiences may not be consider the big picture as they think, “Rights be damned, lock him up.”

Because our hearts go out to then-18-year-old Patricia Weir (Abigail Breslin, heartbreaking), who works at the local movie theater and is saving up money to pursue a career. Her attack at the hands of Ernest Miranda (Sebastian Quinn) and her steadfast decision to report the crime and see him imprisoned puts her on a collision course with a callous justice system, as well as her mother (Mereille Enos, currently in AMC’s limited series, “Lucky Hank”), who tries to dissuade her from reporting the crime to the police for fear that she will be considered “ruined” and “damaged goods.” (Weir elects to not tell her husband before they are married.)

“No one believes the victim,” she is cautioned. (A jarring statistic that closes the film reports that for every 1,000 sexual assaults committed in America, only five result in a criminal conviction; perhaps another reason Weir’s story has long gone untold.)

Weir has her champions, including her sister (Emily VanCamp), the detective investigating her case (Enrique Murciano) and her lawyer (Luke Wilson, ingratiating at his earnestness). But Miranda’s case comes to the attention of ACLU lawyer Flynn (Ryan Phillippe), who argues that his client's rights were violated when he was manipulated into confessing, takes the case to the Supreme Court.

The script sometimes wields an expository heavy hand (“It’s been ages since a Supreme Court decision has been read publicly,” a clerk remarks to Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren, portrayed by Kyle MacLachlan. “It’s historic,” he replies).

Danner is an esteemed L.A. acting teacher, but what she really wanted to do was direct (this is her sixth feature film). The distinguished cast (Andy Garcia as Miranda’s initial lawyer and Donald Sutherland as a compassionate judge) is uninformedly excellent in a film they clearly did not do for the money (one of the joys of the endangered mid-budget film).