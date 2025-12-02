Palm Springs Film Festival Announces 2026 Lineup

The 2026 Palm Springs Film Festival has announced the 169 films that make up its 2026 program, including 53 premieres. The event unfolds from January 2 to January 12, 2026, and will also include 44 International Feature film Oscar candidates, often serving as a great platform for Academy voters to catch up with that category. Please see the full press release below for more details:

The 37th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) announced that the Festival’s Opening Night film will be Calle Malaga directed by Maryam Touzani on Friday, January 2, and will close with Glenrothan directed by Brian Cox on Sunday, January 11. The Festival will screen 169 films from 72 countries and territories, including 53 premieres (3 World, 6 International, 10 North American, 12 U.S., and 22 California) from January 2-12, 2026. The lineup includes 44 of the International Feature Film Oscar® ​​Submissions along with a plethora of returning and brand-new programs. The festival has also added the historic Plaza Theatre as one of its venues.

OPENING AND CLOSING SCREENINGS

The festival will open on Friday, January 2 with the film Calle Malaga, where actress Carmen Maura shines as an aging woman in Tangier, fighting to keep her home—and her sense of self—in director Maryam Touzani’s poignant Spanish-language debut. In attendance will be director Maryam Touzani. Opening Night will take place at multiple venues.

The festival will close on Sunday, January 11 with the film Glenrothan, with film’s director and star Brian Cox in attendance. The Closing Night screening will take place at the Richards Center for the Arts at Palm Springs High School. Making his directorial debut, legendary actor Brian Cox stars alongside Alan Cumming as two estranged brothers reunited in their idyllic Scottish hometown, bound by the traditions of their family’s whiskey distillery.

Key programs with guests expected to attend include King Hamlet with actor Oscar Isaac and director Elvira Lind; Kim Novak’s Vertigo with actress Kim Novak and director Alexandre O. Philippe; The Housemaid with director Paul Feig; She Dances with actress Audrey Zahn, actor Steve Zahn, director Rick Gomez, and actress Mackenzie Ziegler; Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story with songwriter Carol Connors; All That’s Left of You with director, writer and star Cherien Dabis; Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die with director Gore Verbinski; It Would Be Night in Caracas with actor Edgar Ramirez; Steal This Story, Please! with subject and journalist Amy Goodman; Palestine 36 with director Annemarie Jacir; The Last Viking with director and writer Anders Thomas Jensen; and more.

Highlights for this year include the launch of Gateway Films, a new series celebrating the titles that sparked a lifelong love of cinema, curated by actress Diane Kruger, critic Leonard Maltin, director Paul Feig, programmer Therese Hayes, and late actor Udo Kier. Additional programming includes a German Country Spotlight showcasing A Land Within, Amrum, Bad Painter, Islands, Miroirs No. 3, Silent Friend, Stars, The Last Spy, and What Marielle Knows; Family Day with Arco, KPOP Demon Hunters, and Zootopia 2 presented at the Mary Pickford alongside a lively revue of local vendors and family-friendly fun; and an After Dark slate featuring Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, Mārama, The Book of Sijjin and Illiyyin, and The Plague. The Festival will further highlight local storytelling with Local Spotlight selections Italian Wannabe and Ramona and the Ballad of Juan Diego, along with a new edition of Close-Ups in collaboration with Dave Karger.

“Our 2026 lineup is a celebration of the stories that move us, challenge us, and remind us why we love movies,” said Lili Rodriguez, Artistic Director of the Palm Springs International Film Society. “From family fun to bold new voices, from international masters to exciting first-time filmmakers, this year’s selections reflect the range of energy of world cinema today. At Palm Springs, the joy comes not just from the films, but from the conversations and shared moments that bring people together year after year. We can’t wait for audiences to feel that spark that only cinema brings.”

AWARDS BUZZ – BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM SUBMISSIONS

This section is selected by Festival programmers as the strongest entries in this year’s Academy Awards® race and will screen 44 official submissions from the Best International Feature Film category. A special jury of international film critics will review these films to present the FIPRESCI Award for Best International Feature Film of the Year, as well as Best Actor, Best Actress, Best First Feature Film, and Best Screenplay in this category. On Wednesday, January 7, The Hollywood Reporter will also host an in-depth panel discussion with some of the directors that have made the Best International Feature Film short-list.

100 Liters of Gold (Finland), dir. Teemu Nikki

2000 Meters to Andriivka (Ukraine), dir. Mstyslav Chernov

A Poet (Colombia), dir. Simón Mesa Soto

A Sad Beautiful World (Lebanon), dir. Cyril Aris

A Useful Ghost (Thailand), dir. Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke

All That’s Left of You (Jordan), dir. Cherien Dabis

Belén (Argentina), dir. Dolores Fonzi

Beloved Tropic (Panama), dir. Ana Endara

Eagles of the Republic (Sweden), dir. Tarik Saleh

Familia (Italy), dir. Francesco Costabile

Father (Slovakia), dir. Tereza Nvotová

Franz (Poland), dir. Agnieszka Holland

Happy Birthday (Egypt), dir. Sarah Goher

Hijra (Saudi Arabia), dir. Shahad Ameen (North American Premiere)

Homebound (India), dir. Neeraj Ghaywan

It Was Just an Accident (France), dir. Jafar Panahi

Kokuhô (Japan), dir. Sang-il Lee

Late Shift (Switzerland), dir. Petra Volpe

Left Handed Girl (Taiwan), dir. Shih-Ching Tsou

Little Trouble Girls (Slovenia), dir. Urška Djukić

Magellan (Philippines), dir. Lav Diaz

Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Denmark), dirs. David Borenstein & Pavel Talankin

My Father’s Shadow (United Kingdom), dir. Akinola Davies

No Other Choice (South Korea), dir. Park Chan-wook

Orphan (Hungary), dir. László Nemes

Palestine 36 (Palestine), dir. Annemarie Jacir

Reedland (Netherlands), dir. Sven Bresser

Sirât (Spain), dir. Oliver Laxe

Sound of Falling (Germany), dir. Mascha Schilinski

The Last Dance (Hong Kong), dir. Chan Mou Yin Anselm

The Love That Remains (Iceland), dir. Hlynur Pálmason

The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo (Chile), dir. Diego Cespedes

The President’s Cake (Iraq), dir. Hasan Hadi

The Sea (Israel), dir. Shai Carmeli-Pollak

The Secret Agent (Brazil), dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho

The Tale of Silyan (North Macedonia), dir. Tamara Kotevska

The Things You Kill (Canada), dir. Alireza Khatami

The Tower of Strength (Montenegro), dir. Nikola Vukčević

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia), dir. Kaouther Ben Hania

Traffic (Romania), dir. Teodora Ana Mihai (California Premiere)

Under the Flags, The Sun (Paraguay), dir. Juanjo Pereira

Young Mothers (Belgium), dirs. Jean-Pierre Dardenne & Luc Dardenne

TALKING PICTURES

The Talking Pictures program includes in-depth discussions with directors, writers and actors from the year’s top titles. The following films selected for this year’s program with guests attending are:

King Hamlet (USA), dir. Elvira Lind (California Premiere)—Expected to attend are actor Oscar Isaac and director Elvira Lind

The Housemaid (USA), dir. Paul Feig—Expected to attend is director Paul Feig

The Librarians (USA), dir. Kim A. Snyder

Additional titles featuring discussions with Film Award honorees will be announced at a later date.

AFTER DARK

The Festival’s late-night corner, serving up sharp, strange, and pulse-pounding genre films.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die (USA), dir. Gore Verbinski

Mārama (New Zealand), dir. Taratoa Stappard

The Book of Sijjin and Illiyyin (Indonesia), dir. Hadrah Daeng Ratu (California Premiere)

The Plague (Romania), dir. Charlie Polinger

AMERICAN INDIES

Independent films from rising American filmmakers.

Burt (USA), dir. Joe Burke

Fantasy Life (USA), dir. Matthew Shear

Honeyjoon (USA), dir. Lilian T. Mehrel

Idiotka (USA), dir. Nastasya Popov

She Dances (USA), dir. Rick Gomez

Tow (USA), dir. Stephanie Laing

CLOSE-UPS

Documentaries spotlighting the lives and creative worlds of filmmakers, celebrating the craft, the legends, and the stories behind the camera.

Boorman and the Devil (USA), dir. David Kittredge

Coroner to the Stars (USA), dirs. Ben Hethcoat & Keita Ideno

It’s Dorothy! (USA), dir. Jeffrey McHale

Kim Novak’s Vertigo (USA), dir. Alexandre O. Philippe (U.S. Premiere)

The Eyes of Ghana (USA), dir. Ben Proudfoot

Third Act (USA), dir. Tadashi Nakamura

GATEWAY FILMS

A new series celebrating the titles that sparked a lifelong love of cinema, curated by actress Diane Kruger, critic Leonard Maltin, director Paul Feig, programmer Therese Hayes, and actor Udo Kier.

Casablanca (USA), dir. Michael Curtiz—Selected by film critic Leonard Maltin

Fire (India), dir. Deepa Mehta—Selected by programmer Therese Hayes

In the Mood for Love (Hong Kong), dir. Wong Kar-Wai—Selected by actress Diane Kruger

Medea (Denmark), dir. Lars Von Trier—Selected by actor Udo Kier

The film curated by Paul Feig to be noted at a later date.

GERMAN FOCUS

Stories from German filmmakers.

A Land Within, dir. Michael Kofler (North American Premiere)

Amrum, dir. Fatih Akin

Bad Painter, dir. Albert Oehlen

Islands, dir. Jan-Ole Gerster (California Premiere)

Miroirs No. 3, dir. Christian Petzold

Silent Friend, dir. Ildikó Enyedi

Stars, dir. Konrad Wolf

The Last Spy, dir. Katharina Otto-Bernstein (California Premiere)

What Marielle Knows, dir. Frédéric Hambalek (California Premiere)

LOCAL SPOTLIGHT

Highlighting films from the Coachella Valley.

Italian Wannabe (USA), dir. Steve Dabal (World Premiere)

Ramona and the Ballad of Juan Diego (USA), dir. Jason Sklaver (World Premiere)

MODERN MASTERS

New films, classic auteurs.

A Magnificent Life (France), dir. Sylvain Chomet

Below the Clouds (Italy), dir. Gianfranco Rosi

Cover-Up (USA), dir. Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus

Dreams (Mexico), dir. Michel Franco

Hen (Greece), dir. György Pálfi (U.S. Premiere)

Orwell: 2+2=5 (USA), dir. Raoul Peck

The Captive (Spain), dir. Alejandro Amenábar (U.S. Premiere)

The Last Viking (Denmark), dir. Anders Thomas Jensen (California Premiere)

The Soundman (Netherlands), dir. Frank Van Passel (North American Premiere)

Two Prosecutors (France), dir. Sergei Loznitsa

Yes (France), dir. Nadav Lapid

NEW VOICES NEW VISIONS

Unique viewpoints from first- and second-time directors.

Broken Voices (Czech Republic), dir. Ondřej Provazník

Deaf (Spain), dir. Eva Libertad (California Premiere)

God Will Not Help (Croatia), dir. Hana Jušić (California Premiere)

Lucky Lu (Canada), dir. Lloyd Lee Choi

Mad Bills to Pay (USA), dir. Joel Alfonso Vargas

On the Sea (United Kingdom), dir. Helen Walsh (North American Premiere)

Silent Rebellion (Switzerland), dir. Marie-Elsa Sgualdo

The Nature of Invisible Things (Brazil), dir. Rafaela Camelo

The Negotiator (Italy), dir. Alessandro Tonda (North American Premiere)

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Dead Man’s Wire (USA), dir. Gus Van Sant

Hamlet (United Kingdom), dir. Aneil Karia (California Premiere)

I Swear (United Kingdom), dir. Kirk Jones (U.S. Premiere)

Vertigo (USA), dir. Alfred Hitchcock

TRUE STORIES

Non-fiction filmmaking at its most urgent and illuminating.

Adaptation to Darkness (Israel), dir. Shay Fogelman (International Premiere)

ASCO: Without Permission (USA), dir. Travis Gutiérrez Senger

Ask E. Jean (USA), dir. Ivy Meeropol

Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story (USA), dir. Alex Rotaru (World Premiere)

La Salsa Vive (Colombia), dir. Juan Carvajal

Modern Whore (Canada), dir. Nicole Bazuin (International Premiere)

Natchez (USA), dir. Suzannah Herbert

Raoul Wallenberg: Missing Inaction (USA), dir. Brad Rothschild, Brian Mait (North American Premiere)

Remaining Native (USA), dir. Paige Bethmann

Runa Simi (Peru), dir. Augusto Zegarra (California Premiere)

Speak. (USA), dir. Jennifer Tiexiera, Guy Mossman

Steal This Story, Please! (USA), dirs. Tia Lessin & Carl Deal

Sweet Störy (United Kingdom), dirs. Sarah Justine Kerruish & Matt Maude

The Gas Station Attendant (USA), dir. Karla Murthy

The Golden Spurtle (United Kingdom), dir. Constantine Costi

Trade Secret (Australia), dir. Abraham Joffe

Whistle (Australia), dir. Christopher Nelius (California Premiere)

Yanuni (Austria), dir. Richard Ladkani

QUEER CINEMA TODAY & THE GAYLA

Poignant, heartfelt and insightful stories from the LGBTQ community.

3670 (South Korea), dir. Joonho Park

Dope Queens (USA), dir. Grafton Doyle (California Premiere)

Drunken Noodles (USA), dir. Lucio Castro

Jimpa (Australia), dir. Sophie Hyde

Manok (South Korea), dir. Lee Yu-jin

Maspalomas (Spain), dirs. Jose Mari Goenaga & Aitor Arregi (U.S. Premiere)—Featured as the Gayla Spotlight

State of Firsts (USA), dir. Chase Joynt

The Little Sister (France), dir. Hafsia Herzi

We Are Pat (USA), dir. Ro Haber—Featured as the Gayla Spotlight

WORLD CINEMA NOW

Travel the world without leaving your seat.

A Private Life (France), dir. Rebecca Zlotowski

Battle of Oslo (Norway), dir. Daniel Fahre (International Premiere)

Beginnings (Denmark), dir. Jeanette Nordahl (California Premiere)

Colours of Time (France), dir. Cédric Klapisch

Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don’t (Italy), dir. Gianni Di Gregorio (California Premiere)

Frontier (Spain), dir. Judith Colell (California Premiere)

Fuze (United Kingdom), dir. David Mackenzie (U.S. Premiere)

Gustaakh Ishq (India), dir. Vibhu Puri

H Is for Hawk (United Kingdom), dir. Philippa Lowthorpe

Hello Betty (Switzerland), dir. Pierre Monnard (International Premiere)

It Would Be Night in Caracas (Mexico), dirs. Mariana Rondón & Marité Ugás (California Premiere)

Ky Nam Inn (Vietnam), dir. Leon Le

Lovely Day (Canada), dir. Philippe Falardeau (U.S. Premiere)

Made in EU (Bulgaria), dir. Stephan Komandarev (California Premiere)

Meadowlarks (Canada), dir. Tasha Hubbard (International Premiere)

Mr. Burton (UK), dir. Marc Evans (U.S. Premiere)

No Comment (Norway), dir. Petter Næss (North American Premiere)

Once Upon My Mother (France), dir. Ken Scott

Primavera (Italy), dir. Damiano Michieletto (California Premiere)

Project Y (South Korea), dir. Lee Hwan

Promised Sky (France), dir. Erige Sehiri

Renoir (Japan), dir. Chie Hayakawa

Saipan (Ireland), dirs. Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn (U.S. Premiere)

Spices and Lies (France), dir. Amine Adjina (North American Premiere)

Spit (Australia), dir. Jonathan Teplitzky (International Premiere)

Sundays (Spain), dir. Alauda Ruiz de Azúa (North American Premiere)

The Altar Boys (Poland), dir. Piotr Domalewski (North American Premiere)

The Blue Trail (Brazil), dir. Gabriel Mascaro

The Choral (UK), dir. Nicholas Hytner

The Condor Daughter (Bolivia), dir. Álvaro Olmos Torrico (California Premiere)

The Party’s Over (France), dir. Antony Cordier

The Richest Woman in the World (France), dir. Thierry Klifa

The Sun Rises on Us All (China), dir. Cai Shangjun (U.S. Premiere)

To the Victory! (Ukraine), dir. Valentyn Vasyanovych (U.S. Premiere)

Two Pianos (France), dir. Arnaud Desplechin (U.S. Premiere)

Youngblood (Canada), dir. Hubert Davis (U.S. Premiere)

FAMILY DAY

Presented by Acrisure Arena on Sunday, January 11, Family Day includes an array of activities and local food trucks at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater from 12pm to 4pm. The Mary Pickford Theater will screen the following free movies with entry available on a first-come, first-served basis including:

Arco (France), dir. Ugo Bienvenu

KPOP Demon Hunters (USA), dirs. Chris Appelhans & Maggie Kang

Zootopia 2 (USA), dirs. Jared Bush & Byron Howard

Supporting sponsors of Family Day include 3M Studios, EōS Fitness, and ARCO.

Juried awards for films in competition will be announced Sunday, January 11 for seven categories, including the FIPRESCI Prize for films in the International Feature Film Oscar® Submissions program; New Voices New Visions Award for unique viewpoints from first and second-time directors; Best Documentary Award for compelling non-fiction filmmaking; Ibero-American Award for the best film from Latin America, Spain or Portugal; Desert Views (Local Jury) Award for a film that promotes understanding and acceptance between people; and the Young Cineastes Award for a film chosen by our Youth Jury.

The complete lineup will be available online on December 2 at psfilmfest.org. Passes are currently on sale. The Festival’s box office can also be reached at (760) 778-8979.