Palm Springs Film Festival Announces 2026 Lineup

The 2026 Palm Springs Film Festival has announced the 169 films that make up its 2026 program, including 53 premieres. The event unfolds from January 2 to January 12, 2026, and will also include 44 International Feature film Oscar candidates, often serving as a great platform for Academy voters to catch up with that category. Please see the full press release below for more details:
The 37th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) announced that the Festival’s Opening Night film will be Calle Malaga directed by Maryam Touzani on Friday, January 2, and will close with Glenrothan directed by Brian Cox on Sunday, January 11. The Festival will screen 169 films from 72 countries and territories, including 53 premieres (3 World, 6 International, 10 North American, 12 U.S., and 22 California) from January 2-12, 2026. The lineup includes 44 of the International Feature Film Oscar® Submissions along with a plethora of returning and brand-new programs. The festival has also added the historic Plaza Theatre as one of its venues.
OPENING AND CLOSING SCREENINGS
The festival will open on Friday, January 2 with the film Calle Malaga, where actress Carmen Maura shines as an aging woman in Tangier, fighting to keep her home—and her sense of self—in director Maryam Touzani’s poignant Spanish-language debut. In attendance will be director Maryam Touzani. Opening Night will take place at multiple venues.
The festival will close on Sunday, January 11 with the film Glenrothan, with film’s director and star Brian Cox in attendance. The Closing Night screening will take place at the Richards Center for the Arts at Palm Springs High School. Making his directorial debut, legendary actor Brian Cox stars alongside Alan Cumming as two estranged brothers reunited in their idyllic Scottish hometown, bound by the traditions of their family’s whiskey distillery.
Key programs with guests expected to attend include King Hamlet with actor Oscar Isaac and director Elvira Lind; Kim Novak’s Vertigo with actress Kim Novak and director Alexandre O. Philippe; The Housemaid with director Paul Feig; She Dances with actress Audrey Zahn, actor Steve Zahn, director Rick Gomez, and actress Mackenzie Ziegler; Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story with songwriter Carol Connors; All That’s Left of You with director, writer and star Cherien Dabis; Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die with director Gore Verbinski; It Would Be Night in Caracas with actor Edgar Ramirez; Steal This Story, Please! with subject and journalist Amy Goodman; Palestine 36 with director Annemarie Jacir; The Last Viking with director and writer Anders Thomas Jensen; and more.
Highlights for this year include the launch of Gateway Films, a new series celebrating the titles that sparked a lifelong love of cinema, curated by actress Diane Kruger, critic Leonard Maltin, director Paul Feig, programmer Therese Hayes, and late actor Udo Kier. Additional programming includes a German Country Spotlight showcasing A Land Within, Amrum, Bad Painter, Islands, Miroirs No. 3, Silent Friend, Stars, The Last Spy, and What Marielle Knows; Family Day with Arco, KPOP Demon Hunters, and Zootopia 2 presented at the Mary Pickford alongside a lively revue of local vendors and family-friendly fun; and an After Dark slate featuring Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, Mārama, The Book of Sijjin and Illiyyin, and The Plague. The Festival will further highlight local storytelling with Local Spotlight selections Italian Wannabe and Ramona and the Ballad of Juan Diego, along with a new edition of Close-Ups in collaboration with Dave Karger.
“Our 2026 lineup is a celebration of the stories that move us, challenge us, and remind us why we love movies,” said Lili Rodriguez, Artistic Director of the Palm Springs International Film Society. “From family fun to bold new voices, from international masters to exciting first-time filmmakers, this year’s selections reflect the range of energy of world cinema today. At Palm Springs, the joy comes not just from the films, but from the conversations and shared moments that bring people together year after year. We can’t wait for audiences to feel that spark that only cinema brings.”
AWARDS BUZZ – BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM SUBMISSIONS
This section is selected by Festival programmers as the strongest entries in this year’s Academy Awards® race and will screen 44 official submissions from the Best International Feature Film category. A special jury of international film critics will review these films to present the FIPRESCI Award for Best International Feature Film of the Year, as well as Best Actor, Best Actress, Best First Feature Film, and Best Screenplay in this category. On Wednesday, January 7, The Hollywood Reporter will also host an in-depth panel discussion with some of the directors that have made the Best International Feature Film short-list.
100 Liters of Gold (Finland), dir. Teemu Nikki
2000 Meters to Andriivka (Ukraine), dir. Mstyslav Chernov
A Poet (Colombia), dir. Simón Mesa Soto
A Sad Beautiful World (Lebanon), dir. Cyril Aris
A Useful Ghost (Thailand), dir. Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke
All That’s Left of You (Jordan), dir. Cherien Dabis
Belén (Argentina), dir. Dolores Fonzi
Beloved Tropic (Panama), dir. Ana Endara
Eagles of the Republic (Sweden), dir. Tarik Saleh
Familia (Italy), dir. Francesco Costabile
Father (Slovakia), dir. Tereza Nvotová
Franz (Poland), dir. Agnieszka Holland
Happy Birthday (Egypt), dir. Sarah Goher
Hijra (Saudi Arabia), dir. Shahad Ameen (North American Premiere)
Homebound (India), dir. Neeraj Ghaywan
It Was Just an Accident (France), dir. Jafar Panahi
Kokuhô (Japan), dir. Sang-il Lee
Late Shift (Switzerland), dir. Petra Volpe
Left Handed Girl (Taiwan), dir. Shih-Ching Tsou
Little Trouble Girls (Slovenia), dir. Urška Djukić
Magellan (Philippines), dir. Lav Diaz
Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Denmark), dirs. David Borenstein & Pavel Talankin
My Father’s Shadow (United Kingdom), dir. Akinola Davies
No Other Choice (South Korea), dir. Park Chan-wook
Orphan (Hungary), dir. László Nemes
Palestine 36 (Palestine), dir. Annemarie Jacir
Reedland (Netherlands), dir. Sven Bresser
Sirât (Spain), dir. Oliver Laxe
Sound of Falling (Germany), dir. Mascha Schilinski
The Last Dance (Hong Kong), dir. Chan Mou Yin Anselm
The Love That Remains (Iceland), dir. Hlynur Pálmason
The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo (Chile), dir. Diego Cespedes
The President’s Cake (Iraq), dir. Hasan Hadi
The Sea (Israel), dir. Shai Carmeli-Pollak
The Secret Agent (Brazil), dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho
The Tale of Silyan (North Macedonia), dir. Tamara Kotevska
The Things You Kill (Canada), dir. Alireza Khatami
The Tower of Strength (Montenegro), dir. Nikola Vukčević
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia), dir. Kaouther Ben Hania
Traffic (Romania), dir. Teodora Ana Mihai (California Premiere)
Under the Flags, The Sun (Paraguay), dir. Juanjo Pereira
Young Mothers (Belgium), dirs. Jean-Pierre Dardenne & Luc Dardenne
TALKING PICTURES
The Talking Pictures program includes in-depth discussions with directors, writers and actors from the year’s top titles. The following films selected for this year’s program with guests attending are:
King Hamlet (USA), dir. Elvira Lind (California Premiere)—Expected to attend are actor Oscar Isaac and director Elvira Lind
The Housemaid (USA), dir. Paul Feig—Expected to attend is director Paul Feig
The Librarians (USA), dir. Kim A. Snyder
Additional titles featuring discussions with Film Award honorees will be announced at a later date.
AFTER DARK
The Festival’s late-night corner, serving up sharp, strange, and pulse-pounding genre films.
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die (USA), dir. Gore Verbinski
Mārama (New Zealand), dir. Taratoa Stappard
The Book of Sijjin and Illiyyin (Indonesia), dir. Hadrah Daeng Ratu (California Premiere)
The Plague (Romania), dir. Charlie Polinger
AMERICAN INDIES
Independent films from rising American filmmakers.
Burt (USA), dir. Joe Burke
Fantasy Life (USA), dir. Matthew Shear
Honeyjoon (USA), dir. Lilian T. Mehrel
Idiotka (USA), dir. Nastasya Popov
She Dances (USA), dir. Rick Gomez
Tow (USA), dir. Stephanie Laing
CLOSE-UPS
Documentaries spotlighting the lives and creative worlds of filmmakers, celebrating the craft, the legends, and the stories behind the camera.
Boorman and the Devil (USA), dir. David Kittredge
Coroner to the Stars (USA), dirs. Ben Hethcoat & Keita Ideno
It’s Dorothy! (USA), dir. Jeffrey McHale
Kim Novak’s Vertigo (USA), dir. Alexandre O. Philippe (U.S. Premiere)
The Eyes of Ghana (USA), dir. Ben Proudfoot
Third Act (USA), dir. Tadashi Nakamura
GATEWAY FILMS
A new series celebrating the titles that sparked a lifelong love of cinema, curated by actress Diane Kruger, critic Leonard Maltin, director Paul Feig, programmer Therese Hayes, and actor Udo Kier.
Casablanca (USA), dir. Michael Curtiz—Selected by film critic Leonard Maltin
Fire (India), dir. Deepa Mehta—Selected by programmer Therese Hayes
In the Mood for Love (Hong Kong), dir. Wong Kar-Wai—Selected by actress Diane Kruger
Medea (Denmark), dir. Lars Von Trier—Selected by actor Udo Kier
The film curated by Paul Feig to be noted at a later date.
GERMAN FOCUS
Stories from German filmmakers.
A Land Within, dir. Michael Kofler (North American Premiere)
Amrum, dir. Fatih Akin
Bad Painter, dir. Albert Oehlen
Islands, dir. Jan-Ole Gerster (California Premiere)
Miroirs No. 3, dir. Christian Petzold
Silent Friend, dir. Ildikó Enyedi
Stars, dir. Konrad Wolf
The Last Spy, dir. Katharina Otto-Bernstein (California Premiere)
What Marielle Knows, dir. Frédéric Hambalek (California Premiere)
LOCAL SPOTLIGHT
Highlighting films from the Coachella Valley.
Italian Wannabe (USA), dir. Steve Dabal (World Premiere)
Ramona and the Ballad of Juan Diego (USA), dir. Jason Sklaver (World Premiere)
MODERN MASTERS
New films, classic auteurs.
A Magnificent Life (France), dir. Sylvain Chomet
Below the Clouds (Italy), dir. Gianfranco Rosi
Cover-Up (USA), dir. Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus
Dreams (Mexico), dir. Michel Franco
Hen (Greece), dir. György Pálfi (U.S. Premiere)
Orwell: 2+2=5 (USA), dir. Raoul Peck
The Captive (Spain), dir. Alejandro Amenábar (U.S. Premiere)
The Last Viking (Denmark), dir. Anders Thomas Jensen (California Premiere)
The Soundman (Netherlands), dir. Frank Van Passel (North American Premiere)
Two Prosecutors (France), dir. Sergei Loznitsa
Yes (France), dir. Nadav Lapid
NEW VOICES NEW VISIONS
Unique viewpoints from first- and second-time directors.
Broken Voices (Czech Republic), dir. Ondřej Provazník
Deaf (Spain), dir. Eva Libertad (California Premiere)
God Will Not Help (Croatia), dir. Hana Jušić (California Premiere)
Lucky Lu (Canada), dir. Lloyd Lee Choi
Mad Bills to Pay (USA), dir. Joel Alfonso Vargas
On the Sea (United Kingdom), dir. Helen Walsh (North American Premiere)
Silent Rebellion (Switzerland), dir. Marie-Elsa Sgualdo
The Nature of Invisible Things (Brazil), dir. Rafaela Camelo
The Negotiator (Italy), dir. Alessandro Tonda (North American Premiere)
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Dead Man’s Wire (USA), dir. Gus Van Sant
Hamlet (United Kingdom), dir. Aneil Karia (California Premiere)
I Swear (United Kingdom), dir. Kirk Jones (U.S. Premiere)
Vertigo (USA), dir. Alfred Hitchcock
TRUE STORIES
Non-fiction filmmaking at its most urgent and illuminating.
Adaptation to Darkness (Israel), dir. Shay Fogelman (International Premiere)
ASCO: Without Permission (USA), dir. Travis Gutiérrez Senger
Ask E. Jean (USA), dir. Ivy Meeropol
Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story (USA), dir. Alex Rotaru (World Premiere)
La Salsa Vive (Colombia), dir. Juan Carvajal
Modern Whore (Canada), dir. Nicole Bazuin (International Premiere)
Natchez (USA), dir. Suzannah Herbert
Raoul Wallenberg: Missing Inaction (USA), dir. Brad Rothschild, Brian Mait (North American Premiere)
Remaining Native (USA), dir. Paige Bethmann
Runa Simi (Peru), dir. Augusto Zegarra (California Premiere)
Speak. (USA), dir. Jennifer Tiexiera, Guy Mossman
Steal This Story, Please! (USA), dirs. Tia Lessin & Carl Deal
Sweet Störy (United Kingdom), dirs. Sarah Justine Kerruish & Matt Maude
The Gas Station Attendant (USA), dir. Karla Murthy
The Golden Spurtle (United Kingdom), dir. Constantine Costi
Trade Secret (Australia), dir. Abraham Joffe
Whistle (Australia), dir. Christopher Nelius (California Premiere)
Yanuni (Austria), dir. Richard Ladkani
QUEER CINEMA TODAY & THE GAYLA
Poignant, heartfelt and insightful stories from the LGBTQ community.
3670 (South Korea), dir. Joonho Park
Dope Queens (USA), dir. Grafton Doyle (California Premiere)
Drunken Noodles (USA), dir. Lucio Castro
Jimpa (Australia), dir. Sophie Hyde
Manok (South Korea), dir. Lee Yu-jin
Maspalomas (Spain), dirs. Jose Mari Goenaga & Aitor Arregi (U.S. Premiere)—Featured as the Gayla Spotlight
State of Firsts (USA), dir. Chase Joynt
The Little Sister (France), dir. Hafsia Herzi
We Are Pat (USA), dir. Ro Haber—Featured as the Gayla Spotlight
WORLD CINEMA NOW
Travel the world without leaving your seat.
A Private Life (France), dir. Rebecca Zlotowski
Battle of Oslo (Norway), dir. Daniel Fahre (International Premiere)
Beginnings (Denmark), dir. Jeanette Nordahl (California Premiere)
Colours of Time (France), dir. Cédric Klapisch
Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don’t (Italy), dir. Gianni Di Gregorio (California Premiere)
Frontier (Spain), dir. Judith Colell (California Premiere)
Fuze (United Kingdom), dir. David Mackenzie (U.S. Premiere)
Gustaakh Ishq (India), dir. Vibhu Puri
H Is for Hawk (United Kingdom), dir. Philippa Lowthorpe
Hello Betty (Switzerland), dir. Pierre Monnard (International Premiere)
It Would Be Night in Caracas (Mexico), dirs. Mariana Rondón & Marité Ugás (California Premiere)
Ky Nam Inn (Vietnam), dir. Leon Le
Lovely Day (Canada), dir. Philippe Falardeau (U.S. Premiere)
Made in EU (Bulgaria), dir. Stephan Komandarev (California Premiere)
Meadowlarks (Canada), dir. Tasha Hubbard (International Premiere)
Mr. Burton (UK), dir. Marc Evans (U.S. Premiere)
No Comment (Norway), dir. Petter Næss (North American Premiere)
Once Upon My Mother (France), dir. Ken Scott
Primavera (Italy), dir. Damiano Michieletto (California Premiere)
Project Y (South Korea), dir. Lee Hwan
Promised Sky (France), dir. Erige Sehiri
Renoir (Japan), dir. Chie Hayakawa
Saipan (Ireland), dirs. Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn (U.S. Premiere)
Spices and Lies (France), dir. Amine Adjina (North American Premiere)
Spit (Australia), dir. Jonathan Teplitzky (International Premiere)
Sundays (Spain), dir. Alauda Ruiz de Azúa (North American Premiere)
The Altar Boys (Poland), dir. Piotr Domalewski (North American Premiere)
The Blue Trail (Brazil), dir. Gabriel Mascaro
The Choral (UK), dir. Nicholas Hytner
The Condor Daughter (Bolivia), dir. Álvaro Olmos Torrico (California Premiere)
The Party’s Over (France), dir. Antony Cordier
The Richest Woman in the World (France), dir. Thierry Klifa
The Sun Rises on Us All (China), dir. Cai Shangjun (U.S. Premiere)
To the Victory! (Ukraine), dir. Valentyn Vasyanovych (U.S. Premiere)
Two Pianos (France), dir. Arnaud Desplechin (U.S. Premiere)
Youngblood (Canada), dir. Hubert Davis (U.S. Premiere)
FAMILY DAY
Presented by Acrisure Arena on Sunday, January 11, Family Day includes an array of activities and local food trucks at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater from 12pm to 4pm. The Mary Pickford Theater will screen the following free movies with entry available on a first-come, first-served basis including:
Arco (France), dir. Ugo Bienvenu
KPOP Demon Hunters (USA), dirs. Chris Appelhans & Maggie Kang
Zootopia 2 (USA), dirs. Jared Bush & Byron Howard
Supporting sponsors of Family Day include 3M Studios, EōS Fitness, and ARCO.
Juried awards for films in competition will be announced Sunday, January 11 for seven categories, including the FIPRESCI Prize for films in the International Feature Film Oscar® Submissions program; New Voices New Visions Award for unique viewpoints from first and second-time directors; Best Documentary Award for compelling non-fiction filmmaking; Ibero-American Award for the best film from Latin America, Spain or Portugal; Desert Views (Local Jury) Award for a film that promotes understanding and acceptance between people; and the Young Cineastes Award for a film chosen by our Youth Jury.
The complete lineup will be available online on December 2 at psfilmfest.org. Passes are currently on sale. The Festival’s box office can also be reached at (760) 778-8979.