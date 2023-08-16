Lincoln Presidential Foundation's Documentary Series, Warning Signs, Earns Emmy Nomination

“The continued success of 'Warning Signs' has been extremely gratifying,” said Erin Carlson Mast, CEO of the Lincoln Presidential Foundation. “We knew this was an important project, yet when we set out to produce this series with the support of Iron Mountain and with the expert team at The Storyteller Studios, we couldn’t have anticipated the volume of praise the series would receive. This regional Emmy nomination is a testament to the quality of storytelling and timeliness of our messages on Lincoln’s legacy.”

The project has already earned three national awards, including Gold and Silver Telly Awards and an Award of Distinction from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts in New York. The winners of the Regional Emmy Awards will be unveiled during an in-person awards gala, scheduled to take place on Friday, September 30th.

“The Lincoln Presidential Foundation has a history of delivering content that is educational and impactful," said Jennifer Grimaudo, Senior Director of Sustainability at Iron Mountain. "We are proud to have been able to support their exceptional storytelling as part of our mission to preserve and make accessible cultural heritage information."



Erin Mast says that the Foundation has wrapped filming on a second short documentary series, called “Fortifying Our Democracy.” That series is based on Lincoln’s Lyceum Address and ideas about building trust in public institutions. It is anticipated that this series will also be free for the public to view.

Established in 2000, the Lincoln Presidential Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity headquartered in Illinois that aims to support, sustain, and provide educational and public programming, research, and access to historic places and collections, related to the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln, in cooperation with other entities.