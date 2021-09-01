KVIFF 2021: Award Winners, Highlights, and a Video Diary

The big winner this year was “As Far as I Can Walk” by Serbian Stefan Arsenijević, which was gifted the Crystal Globe and the Ecumenical Jury Prize. Its cinematographer Jelena Stanković was singled out for a Jury commendation, and its lead actor Ibrahim Koma was given the Best Actor prize. Best Actress went to Éléonore Loiselle for her work in the Canadian film “Wars,” which I confess I found rather stultifying. Her performance was obviously fantastic, but the movie was "Beau Travail" with a female protagonist and not directed by Claire Denis. To which I have to say: what’s the point? Czech film “Every Single Minute” won the Special Jury Prize, and the German filmmaker Dietrich Brüggemann won Best Director for his film “Nö.” The jury also singled out Vinette Robinson for her role in the film “Boiling Point” and the movie “The Staffroom” by Sonja Tarokić, which they all agreed was superlative but couldn’t take home top honors. The Právo audience award went to opening night film “Zátopek.” In the East of the West section, the jury awarded Russian film “Nuuccha” by Vladimir Munkuev the Grand Prix, and “Sisterhood” by Dina Duma won the jury prize. The International Federation of Film Critics or FIPRESCI gave their prize this year to “Exam” by Shawkat Amin Korki.

I was lucky regardless because despite missing a goodly sum of these films, I did get more than my fair share of excellent viewing in. The sidebar section dedicated to The Film Foundation, Martin Scorsese’s world cinema restoration project, was showing about a dozen classics and some interesting curious as well. I’ve already mentioned “A Brighter Summer Day,” Edward Yang’s towering work of social realism, one of the great films full stop, but they also played Timité Bassori’s neurotic odyssey “Woman with a Knife.” It’s a film from the Côte d'Ivoire and it shares fixations with another Film Foundation find: Djibril Diop Mambéty’s “Touki Bouki.” Both are about the corrosive influence of French society on sub-Saharan Africa, and both lean heavily into the language of dreams. Fernando de Fuentes’ “Fantasma Del Convento” played (to derisive laughter from the audience with whom I watched it, which bummed me out a little) as well. At its best there’s a slight Murnau quality to its images of a haunted old monastery and the zombie monks who keep guard over it, the music by Max Urban and the luminous photography by American Ross Fisher combining to form a haunting other-worldliness. Unfortunately the pace kills it, which was a recurring issue with a lot of '30s horror. If the film were a half hour long it would likely be considered a forgotten masterpiece.

"Alyam, alyam"

Michael Curtiz’s lithe and practically feline “The Breaking Point” played in a restored print and I could have lived in its world of lost sailors and suspicious women for days and days. Scorsese favorite Ahmed El Maanouni’s debut feature “Alyam, alyam” was shown as well and felt practically from the future, despite its study of Moroccan provincial life being very evidently of its time. El Maanouni’s technique is stunning, his square frame containing variously tableaux of bustling crowds right out of a Jean-Jacques Scherrer canvas and sunsets and wide shots of country life redolent of Gaston de la Touche. Breath-taking work from a place that had been written off by its colonizers. It would be heard and without anyone’s permission.