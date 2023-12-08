Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, Poor Things Lead CFCA Nominations

Note: Managing Editor Brian Tallerico is the President of the CFCA. Publisher Chaz Ebert, Associate Editor Robert Daniels, Literary Editor Matt Fagerholm, and contributors Marya Gates, Clint Worthington, Peter Sobczynski, Isaac Feldberg, Katie Rife, and Collin Souter are members.

BEST PICTURE

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

May December

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

BEST DIRECTOR

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Todd Haynes, May December

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Natalie Portman, May December

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Glenn Howerton, Blackberry

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jodie Foster, NYAD

Sandra Huller, The Zone of Interest

Rachel McAdams, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret

Julianne Moore, May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anatomy of a Fall by Arthur Harari & Justine Triet

Barbie by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers by David Hemingson

May December by Samy Burch

Past Lives by Celine Song

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret by Kelly Fremon Craig

Killers of the Flower Moon by Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan

Poor Things by Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Boy and the Heron

Leo

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem