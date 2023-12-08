Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, Poor Things Lead CFCA Nominations

A trio of films won over the Chicago Film Critics Association this year, all landing double digit nominations, the first time three movies have done that in the same year. The 'Barbenheimer' craze won over the critical establishment of the city, notching a combined 19 nominations, but it was "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Oppenheimer," and "Poor Things" that all notched exactly 10 nods, including Best Picture, Director, and Screenplay. "Barbie" was just behind with nine, and Picture was filled out by Todd Haynes' "May December," which earned its trio of stars - Natalie Portman, Charles Melton, Julianne Moore - nominations for their performances. In terms of nominations, "The Zone of Interest" (5), "Anatomy of a Fall" (4), "The Holdovers" (4), and "Past Lives" (4) were well-loved by Chicago too, while several performers landed somewhat surprising nods, including Jodie Foster for "NYAD," Rachel McAdams for "Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret," Glenn Howerton for "Blackberry," and Teo Yoo for "Past Lives." The CFCA winners will be announced live from an awards dinner on Tuesday night, December 12th.
Note: Managing Editor Brian Tallerico is the President of the CFCA. Publisher Chaz Ebert, Associate Editor Robert Daniels, Literary Editor Matt Fagerholm, and contributors Marya Gates, Clint Worthington, Peter Sobczynski, Isaac Feldberg, Katie Rife, and Collin Souter are members.
BEST PICTURE
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
May December
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST DIRECTOR
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Todd Haynes, May December
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
BEST ACTOR
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
BEST ACTRESS
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Natalie Portman, May December
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Glenn Howerton, Blackberry
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jodie Foster, NYAD
Sandra Huller, The Zone of Interest
Rachel McAdams, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret
Julianne Moore, May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anatomy of a Fall by Arthur Harari & Justine Triet
Barbie by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
The Holdovers by David Hemingson
May December by Samy Burch
Past Lives by Celine Song
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret by Kelly Fremon Craig
Killers of the Flower Moon by Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan
Poor Things by Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Boy and the Heron
Leo
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
BEST DOCUMENTARY
20 Days in Mariupol
Beyond Utopia
Kokomo City
Menus-Plaisirs - Les Troisgros
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Anatomy of a Fall
The Boy and the Heron
Godzilla Minus One
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
MILOS STEHLIK AWARD FOR BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER
Kyle Edward Ball, Skinamarink
Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One
Celine Song, Past Lives
MOST PROMISING PERFORMER
Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret
Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
Charles Melton, May December
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN
Asteroid City
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Asteroid City, Robert D. Yeoman
Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
Oppenheimer, Hoyte Van Hoytema
Poor Things, Robbie Ryan
The Zone of Interest, Lukasz Zal
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Asteroid City, Milena Canonero
Barbie, Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West
Poor Things, Holly Waddington
Priscilla, Stacey Battat
BEST EDITING
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
John Wick: Chapter 4
Killers of the Flower Moon
Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One
Oppenheimer
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Barbie, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson
Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
The Zone of Interest, Mica Levi
BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS
Barbie
Godzilla Minus One
Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One
Oppenheimer
Poor Things