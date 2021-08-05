Fantasia Fest 2021: 12 Movies We Can’t Wait to See

Note: There are also a number of fun films at Fantasia from other fests, including “Prisoners of the Ghostland,” “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair,” and “The Night House,” along with a screening of James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad.” For this preview, we stuck with films we haven’t seen.

“Agnes”

Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta” may have gotten the buzz out of Cannes, but it’s not the only nun movie this year. Mickey Reece (“Climate of the Hunter”) directs this story of two men (Jake Horowitz, Ben Hall) sent to a convent to investigate a potential case of demonic possession. As the convent tests their faith, a nun named Agnes (Hayley McFarland) takes center stage. According to the official program, “Agnes” is “An over-the-top and delicious experience that drips with blood and holy water in equal measures.” Sign us up. On Demand Premiere. Get your ticket here.

“The Deep House”

Aren’t we overdue for another major found footage movie? Maybe it’s this offering, a story of two daredevil YouTubers (Camille Rowe, James Jagger) who venture into an unnamed forest and to a lake, where they find a mysterious house…underwater. Wait. It’s a diving, haunted movie, and it’s found footage? This could just be crazy enough to work. Did we mention it’s directed by Alexandre Bustillo & Julien Maury, the pair behind the truly insane “Inside”? Strap in. Premieres 8/22. Get your ticket here.

“Giving Birth to a Butterfly”

They can’t all be action flicks and ghost stories. Some of the most exciting films of Fantasia’s legacy have been experimental and surreal. It looks like the debut from Theodore Schaefer could fit that bill. First, it’s shot on 16mm (sweet). Second, the opening lines of the program describe it as “strange, melodic and haunting.” We’re in. In that same excellent description, RogerEbert.com contributor Justine Smith describes this as “truly one of the most beautiful films of the year.” Premieres 8/9. Get your ticket here.