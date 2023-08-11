Fantasia 2023: Lovely, Dark, and Deep, Where the Devil Roams, With Love and a Major Organ

The setting for this film is almost comical, but the menacing nature is so thick that it works. It takes place at a national park with a long history of disappearances, a massive record of people going onto its trails, and simply vanishing. The place should be shut down or doused in gallons of holy water, but nonetheless. Campbell plays Lennon, a park ranger who spends much of her time not seeing people, monitoring the park’s many trails. The landscape (which is actually Portugal) is blanketed with dread from droning scores and ominous wide shots, which complement our worry for Lennon: why is she out there?

It turns out that Lennon is working in this park for more than the scenery and that she is personally aware of the traumatic effect it can cause by making people vanish. But that part of her story isn’t as compelling as the present, where she faces freaky shadows in the night and disquieting daylight. Sutherland’s script relies on dream logic a little too much later on, with a change of scenery that’s not as intriguing as what she creates with a suspect Mother Nature. But “Lovely, Dark, and Deep” has a tight grip, cleverly reframing the woods as a new space in which no one can hear you scream.

One of Fantasia’s greatest finds has to be the work of Zelda Adams, John Adams, and Toby Poser, known as the Adams family. The trio (along with family and friends) have been making DIY horror movies in their neck of the woods in upstate New York, and premiered “The Deeper You Dig” and then a few years “Hellbender” at the Montreal festival. Throughout the years, it has been a thrill to see them evolve but also embrace what they love. In turn, they have created their own brand of macabre, which usually is paired with an awesome, fuzz-bass dirge soundtrack (from their band H6llB6nd6r).

