Everything You Need to Know About the 94th Academy Awards (So Far)

When will the ceremony take place?

It will be held on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. While it would normally take place in February, the date was chosen to not compete with the 2022 Winter Olympics being held in Beijing from February 4-20, as well as Super Bowl LVI that will take place in the Los Angeles area on February 13.

What are the eligibility requirements to be nominated?

The requirements for films to compete are much the same as the ones from last year. That means direct-to-digital titles can be nominated while there is more flexibility for theatrical runs beyond Los Angeles. However, the eligibility period will end with the traditional calendar year on December 31, 2021.

Are there any new rules?

Last year, the Academy decided to dictate that 10 films will compete for Best Picture (instead of the unpredictable number between five and 10, based on votes). It will be the first time that 10 titles will vie against each other since the 84th edition was held in 2011 (when “The Artist” won). Also revised were the song categories. The minimum amount of original music required for nominees in the Best Original Score line-up has been reduced from 60% to 35%. As for Best Original Song, submissions are being held at five songs per film. Also getting a do-over are the short lists that will expand from 10 to 15 titles for Best Animated Short Film, Best Documentary Short Subject, and Best Live Action Short Film. Also, the nominating process for the relatively new category of Best Sound, which combines sound design and editing, now features a preliminary round of 10 candidates.

Is it true that mailed screeners are no more?

Deep-sixing these discs is part of an initiative to be environmentally friendly since studios had a policy of having recipients destroy the DVDs once the awards season was over. Digital equivalents and streaming will now be the standard.

Who will be honored at the 12th annual Governors Awards on January 15, 2022, when the awards are presented?

On June 24 of this year, the Academy announced their choices in to be honored categories:

“Samuel L. Jackson is a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres and generations and generations worldwide.”